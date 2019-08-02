Portland General Electric announces second quarter 2019 results
- Filed 2019 Integrated Resource Plan; identified need for 150 MWa renewable resources, energy efficiency, demand response and actions to add more capacity
- Plans to construct an Integrated Operations Center centralizing key resilience and reliability functions
- Maintaining full year 2019 earnings guidance of $2.35-$2.50 per share
Aug 02, 2019, 05:00 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $25 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. This compares with net income of $46 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.
"This quarter, we navigated challenging regional power markets with significantly lower hydro production and are maintaining full year guidance," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO, "We are also pleased to have filed our Integrated Resource Plan and to announce the construction of an Integrated Operations Center, which will enhance grid safety, resilience and security."
Q2 2019 earnings compared to Q2 2018 earnings
Net variable power costs were less favorable than the prior year, primarily due to lower wholesale revenues and significantly lower than average hydro production. Higher operating expenses and lower production tax credits were partially offset by an increase in revenue as a result of the 2019 general rate case.
Company Updates
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
On July 19, 2019, PGE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon its 2019 IRP, including an Action Plan proposing resource actions to undertake through 2025. The Action Plan calls for adding more renewable resources, increased energy efficiency, demand-response, and actions to address capacity needs. A request for proposal (RFP) will be conducted to add new renewable resources by 2023. PGE anticipates a staged process that pursues cost competitive agreements for existing capacity in the region and will address remaining capacity needs with an RFP for non-emitting resources. PGE is considering submission of a benchmark resource for both RFPs and will communicate its decision to submit a benchmark before doing so. PGE expects an Order acknowledging the IRP and Action Plan in early 2020.
Integrated Operations Center (IOC)
PGE will construct an IOC that centralizes key operations and functions in a facility designed for enhanced resilience against seismic, cyber and physical security risks. It is expected to be in service by the end of 2021. Technology within the IOC will enable PGE to better monitor, control, optimize and safely operate the company's distribution system. It will also maximize the use of carbon-free energy in PGE's system and enhance overall system reliability.
2019 earnings guidance
PGE is affirming its 2019 guidance of $2.35 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:
- Increase in retail deliveries of 0.5%
- Normal hydro conditions for the remainder of the year based on the current hydro forecast
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available
- Normal thermal plant operations
- Depreciation and amortization expense between $400 million and $420 million
- Revised operating and maintenance costs between $600 million and $620 million driven by an increase in distribution costs
Second Quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast — August 2, 2019
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, August 2, 2019, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving more than 888,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
|
Media Contact:
|
Investor Contact:
|
Andrea Platt
|
Chris Liddle
|
Corporate Communications
|
Investor Relations
|
Phone: 503-464-7980
|
Phone: 503-464-7458
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
462
|
$
|
449
|
$
|
1,032
|
$
|
944
|
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
|
(2)
|
—
|
1
|
(2)
|
Total revenues
|
460
|
449
|
1,033
|
942
|
Operating expenses:
|
Purchased power and fuel
|
105
|
104
|
284
|
234
|
Generation, transmission and distribution
|
86
|
71
|
163
|
140
|
Administrative and other
|
78
|
70
|
149
|
139
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
101
|
93
|
202
|
185
|
Taxes other than income taxes
|
33
|
31
|
67
|
64
|
Total operating expenses
|
403
|
369
|
865
|
762
|
Income from operations
|
57
|
80
|
168
|
180
|
Interest expense, net
|
31
|
31
|
63
|
62
|
Other income:
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
6
|
Miscellaneous income, net
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
Other income, net
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
6
|
Income before income tax expense
|
28
|
52
|
112
|
124
|
Income tax expense
|
3
|
6
|
14
|
14
|
Net income
|
25
|
46
|
98
|
110
|
Other comprehensive income
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
46
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
110
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
89,357
|
89,215
|
89,333
|
89,188
|
Diluted
|
89,561
|
89,215
|
89,537
|
89,188
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
1.23
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
1.23
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
119
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
150
|
193
|
Unbilled revenues
|
72
|
96
|
Inventories
|
101
|
84
|
Regulatory assets—current
|
37
|
61
|
Other current assets
|
69
|
90
|
Total current assets
|
440
|
643
|
Electric utility plant, net
|
6,952
|
6,887
|
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
|
380
|
401
|
Nuclear decommissioning trust
|
46
|
42
|
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
|
37
|
36
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
142
|
101
|
Total assets
|
$
|
7,997
|
$
|
8,110
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
119
|
$
|
168
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
|
40
|
55
|
Short-term debt
|
17
|
—
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
300
|
Current portion of finance lease obligation
|
17
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
247
|
268
|
Total current liabilities
|
440
|
791
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
2,377
|
2,178
|
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
|
1,365
|
1,355
|
Deferred income taxes
|
379
|
369
|
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
|
312
|
307
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
|
76
|
101
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
199
|
197
|
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
|
101
|
103
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
137
|
—
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
69
|
203
|
Total liabilities
|
5,455
|
5,604
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,371,560 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
1,215
|
1,212
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,334
|
1,301
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,542
|
2,506
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
7,997
|
$
|
8,110
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
98
|
$
|
110
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
202
|
185
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6
|
6
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits
|
12
|
13
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
|
(1)
|
2
|
(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform
|
(11)
|
25
|
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
|
21
|
4
|
Changes in working capital:
|
Decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled revenues
|
63
|
26
|
(Increase) in inventories
|
(17)
|
(7)
|
Decrease in margin deposits, net
|
11
|
4
|
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(65)
|
(20)
|
Other working capital items, net
|
16
|
13
|
Other, net
|
(16)
|
(17)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
314
|
338
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(271)
|
(266)
|
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
|
7
|
6
|
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
Other, net
|
(2)
|
—
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(271)
|
(265)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
$
|
200
|
$
|
—
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(300)
|
—
|
Issuance of commercial paper, net
|
17
|
—
|
Dividends paid
|
(65)
|
(61)
|
Other
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(151)
|
(64)
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(108)
|
9
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
119
|
39
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
11
|
$
|
48
|
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
58
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
20
|
10
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues (dollars in millions):
|
Retail:
|
Residential
|
$
|
205
|
45
|
%
|
$
|
207
|
46
|
%
|
Commercial
|
158
|
34
|
162
|
36
|
Industrial
|
50
|
11
|
39
|
9
|
Direct access
|
10
|
2
|
13
|
3
|
Subtotal
|
423
|
92
|
421
|
94
|
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net
|
6
|
1
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
Total retail revenues
|
427
|
93
|
411
|
92
|
Wholesale revenues
|
16
|
3
|
24
|
5
|
Other operating revenues
|
17
|
4
|
14
|
3
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
460
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
449
|
100
|
%
|
Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):
|
Retail:
|
Residential
|
1,526
|
29
|
%
|
1,612
|
29
|
%
|
Commercial
|
1,630
|
31
|
1,654
|
30
|
Industrial
|
802
|
15
|
717
|
13
|
Subtotal
|
3,958
|
75
|
3,983
|
72
|
Direct access:
|
Commercial
|
177
|
3
|
159
|
3
|
Industrial
|
360
|
7
|
342
|
6
|
Subtotal
|
537
|
10
|
501
|
9
|
Total retail energy deliveries
|
4,495
|
85
|
4,484
|
81
|
Wholesale energy deliveries
|
785
|
15
|
1,041
|
19
|
Total energy deliveries
|
5,280
|
100
|
%
|
5,525
|
100
|
%
|
Average number of retail customers:
|
Residential
|
777,564
|
88
|
%
|
771,608
|
88
|
%
|
Commercial
|
109,190
|
12
|
108,939
|
12
|
Industrial
|
192
|
—
|
205
|
—
|
Direct access
|
634
|
—
|
596
|
—
|
Total
|
887,580
|
100
|
%
|
881,348
|
100
|
%
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):
|
Generation:
|
Thermal:
|
Natural gas
|
1,150
|
23
|
%
|
828
|
16
|
%
|
Coal
|
378
|
8
|
421
|
8
|
Total thermal
|
1,528
|
31
|
1,249
|
24
|
Hydro
|
460
|
9
|
395
|
8
|
Wind
|
608
|
13
|
613
|
11
|
Total generation
|
2,596
|
53
|
2,257
|
43
|
Purchased power:
|
Term
|
1,919
|
39
|
2,384
|
45
|
Hydro
|
319
|
6
|
500
|
10
|
Wind
|
82
|
2
|
94
|
2
|
Total purchased power
|
2,320
|
47
|
2,978
|
57
|
Total system load
|
4,916
|
100
|
%
|
5,235
|
100
|
%
|
Less: wholesale sales
|
(785)
|
(1,041)
|
Retail load requirement
|
4,131
|
4,194
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
|
Heating Degree-days
|
Cooling Degree-days
|
2019
|
2018
|
Avg.
|
2019
|
2018
|
Avg.
|
April
|
312
|
338
|
376
|
—
|
9
|
2
|
May
|
109
|
89
|
198
|
28
|
34
|
21
|
June
|
46
|
44
|
79
|
74
|
73
|
65
|
Totals for the quarter
|
467
|
471
|
653
|
102
|
116
|
88
|
(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average
|
(28)
|
%
|
(28)
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
32
|
%
Share this article