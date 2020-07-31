Portland General Electric announces second quarter 2020 results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $39 million, or 43 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares with net income of $25 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

"We achieved solid second quarter financial results, driven by a combination of favorable hydro and wind conditions and lower operating expenses," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "As an essential service provider, we will continue working to keep costs low to support economic recovery and the communities we serve in this unprecedented time."

Second quarter 2020 earnings compared to second quarter 2019 earnings

Total revenues increased as a result of higher residential, industrial and wholesale demand, which was partially offset by lower commercial demand. Power costs increased due to higher overall system deliveries, which more than offset a decline in the average cost per MWh due to lower gas prices and surplus hydro in the region. Operating expense declined due to continuous efforts to reduce the company's overall cost structure as well as lower plant maintenance expense. Tax expense was favorable due to higher Production Tax Credit generation at PGE's wind facilities.

Company Update

Major Capital Projects

PGE's Integrated Operations Center and the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility remain on schedule and on budget. There have been no significant supply chain or operational disruptions as a result of COVID-19.

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

The Public Utility Commission of Oregon acknowledged the Action Plan in PGE's 2019 IRP in a written Order on May 6, 2020. PGE plans to begin procurement activities for renewables and capacity later this year and will consider the potential impacts of economic conditions on resource needs.

2020 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its 2020 earnings guidance of $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Revised annual retail deliveries from a decrease of 1% to 2%, weather adjusted, to flat energy deliveries, weather adjusted, year over year. This upward revision reflects stronger residential and industrial demand offset by a decline in commercial deliveries;

Net variable power costs for the year ending December 31, 2020 to be below the power cost adjustment mechanism baseline, but within the established deadband range;

to be below the power cost adjustment mechanism baseline, but within the established deadband range; Average hydro conditions for the year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $570 million and $590 million , which includes a full-year forecasted bad debt expense of $15 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and

and , which includes a full-year forecasted bad debt expense of due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million .

Second Quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast — July 31, 2020

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 31, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Finance Operations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June

30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 469



$ 462



$ 1,033



$ 1,032

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization —



(2)



9



1

Total revenues 469



460



1,042



1,033

Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 109



105



262



284

Generation, transmission and distribution 77



86



150



163

Administrative and other 74



78



145



149

Depreciation and amortization 104



101



212



202

Taxes other than income taxes 34



33



69



67

Total operating expenses 398



403



838



865

Income from operations 71



57



204



168

Interest expense, net 34



31



67



63

Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 4



2



7



5

Miscellaneous income (loss), net 3



—



(1)



2

Other income, net 7



2



6



7

Income before income tax expense 44



28



143



112

Income tax expense 5



3



23



14

Net income 39



25



120



98

Other comprehensive income —



1



1



2

Comprehensive income $ 39



$ 26



$ 121



$ 100

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,489



89,357



89,459



89,333

Diluted 89,625



89,561



89,602



89,537

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.44



$ 0.28



$ 1.34



$ 1.10

Diluted $ 0.43



$ 0.28



$ 1.34



$ 1.09



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 303



$ 30

Accounts receivable, net 204



253

Inventories 109



96

Regulatory assets—current 12



17

Other current assets 108



104

Total current assets 736



500

Electric utility plant, net 7,301



7,161

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 526



483

Nuclear decommissioning trust 47



46

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 37



38

Other noncurrent assets 158



166

Total assets $ 8,805



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 134



$ 165

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 40



23

Short-term debt 150



—

Current portion of long-term debt 140



—

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 289



315

Total current liabilities 769



519

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,676



2,597

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,362



1,377

Deferred income taxes 385



378

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 249



247

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 145



108

Asset retirement obligations 265



263

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 101



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 132



135

Other noncurrent liabilities 75



76

Total liabilities 6,159



5,803

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,506,951

and 89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 1,224



1,220

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)



(10)

Retained earnings 1,431



1,381

Total shareholders' equity 2,646



2,591

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,805



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 120



$ 98

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation and amortization 212



202

Deferred income taxes 4



6

Pension and other postretirement benefits 12



12

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (7)



(5)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (8)



(1)

(Amortization) of net benefits due to Tax Reform (11)



(11)

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 46



21

Changes in working capital:





Decrease in accounts receivable, net 40



63

(Increase) in inventories (13)



(17)

(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits (9)



11

(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27)



(65)

Other working capital items, net 18



16

Other, net (21)



(16)

Net cash provided by operating activities 356



314









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (370)



(271)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 4



7

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (3)



(5)

Other, net (1)



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (370)



(271)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 319



200

Payments on long-term debt (98)



(300)

Borrowings on short-term debt 200



—

Repayments of short-term debt (50)



—

Issuance of commercial paper, net —



17

Dividends paid (69)



(65)

Other (15)



(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 287



(151)

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 273



(108)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30



119

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 303



$ 11









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 56



$ 60

Cash paid for income taxes 5



20



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 502



48 %

$ 495



48 % Commercial 299



29



312



30

Industrial 104



10



94



9

Direct Access 23



2



21



2

Subtotal 928



89



922



89

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 9



1



1



—

Other accrued revenues, net 6



1



13



1

Total retail revenues 943



91



936



90

Wholesale revenues 74



7



53



5

Other operating revenues 25



2



44



5

Total revenues $ 1,042



100 %

$ 1,033



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 3,789



30 %

3,782



34 % Commercial 3,000



24



3,261



29

Industrial 1,638



13



1,510



14

Subtotal 8,427



67



8,553



77

Direct access:













Commercial 311



3



341



3

Industrial 725



6



720



7

Subtotal 1,036



9



1,061



10

Total retail energy deliveries 9,463



76



9,614



87

Wholesale energy deliveries 2,980



24



1,459



13

Total energy deliveries 12,443



100 %

11,073



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 788,511



88 %

776,816

88 % Commercial 110,116



12



109,470

12

Industrial 194



—



195

—

Direct access 631



—



633

—

Total 899,452



100 %

887,114



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 3,477



29 %

3,318



31 % Coal 1,504



13



1,713



16

Total thermal 4,981



42



5,031



47

Hydro 686



6



837



8

Wind 1,193



10



820



8

Total generation 6,860



58



6,688



63

Purchased power:













Term 4,108



34



3,177



30

Hydro 804



7



566



6

Wind 178



1



123



1

Total purchased power 5,090



42



3,866



37

Total system load 11,950



100 %

10,554



100 % Less: wholesale sales (2,980)







(1,459)





Retail load requirement 8,970







9,095







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2020

2019

Avg.

2020

2019

Avg. First Quarter 1,761



1,992



1,849



—



—



—

April 305



312



375



—



—



3

May 174



109



185



39



28



24

June 75



46



76



60



74



62

Second Quarter 554



467



636



99



102



89

Year-to-date 2,315

2,459

2,485



99



102



89

(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average (7) %

(1) %





11 %

15 %





