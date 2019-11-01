Portland General Electric announces third quarter 2019 results

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $55 million, or 61 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares with net income of $53 million, or 59 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. PGE reaffirmed its 2019 earnings guidance range of $2.35 to $2.50 per diluted share and expects to be in the lower half of the range.

"Our financial performance this quarter was strong. In a summer with milder temperatures and unfavorable hydro conditions, we effectively managed our power supply and benefited from increased wind and thermal production," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "I am pleased to announce that we've broken ground on our Integrated Operations Center and are continuing to invest in our hydro facilities and distribution assets for a smarter and more resilient grid."

The increase in third quarter earnings was driven by favorable net variable power costs compared with the third quarter of 2018. Higher operating expenses were driven by wildfire mitigation, vegetation management and other miscellaneous items. A decrease in third quarter earnings was attributable to the absence of the Carty Generation Station cash settlement that occurred in 2018.

Company Updates

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

In July 2019, PGE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) its 2019 IRP. As part of the OPUC's public review process, PGE is preparing to respond to comments provided by OPUC staff, consumer advocates, environmental groups and other stakeholders. PGE will request approval from the OPUC to issue one or more RFPs to acquire capacity and renewable resources following a final order expected in the first quarter of 2020. PGE is considering submission of a benchmark resource for both RFPs and will communicate its decision to submit a benchmark before doing so.

Transportation Electrification Plan

In September 2019, PGE filed its Transportation Electrification plan with the OPUC. The plan describes market conditions, PGE's current and planned activities, potential system impacts from transportation electrification, and relation to Oregon's carbon reduction goals. The plan is required and aimed at accelerating transportation electrification in Oregon.

Capital Updates

PGE increased its capital plan by $145 million for the period 2019-2023. The company is planning to invest in projects to improve the resiliency and safety of transmission and distribution assets, as well as improving infrastructure resiliency and advancing an integrated grid.



2019 earnings guidance

PGE is reaffirming its 2019 guidance of $2.35 to $2.50 per diluted share and expects to be in the lower half of this range. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Flat weather-adjusted retail deliveries

Normal hydro conditions for the remainder of the year based on the current hydro forecast

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available

Normal thermal plant operations

Depreciation and amortization expense between $400 million and $420 million

and Operating and maintenance costs between $600 million and $620 million

Third Quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast — November 1, 2019

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, November 1, 2019, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving 892,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Andrea Platt

Chris Liddle

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Phone: 503-464-7980

Phone: 503-464-7458

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 538



$ 525



$ 1,570



$ 1,469

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 4



—



5



(2)

Total revenues 542



525



1,575



1,467

Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 165



186



449



420

Generation, transmission and distribution 78



72



241



212

Administrative and other 74



49



223



188

Depreciation and amortization 103



96



305



281

Taxes other than income taxes 34



31



101



95

Total operating expenses 454



434



1,319



1,196

Income from operations 88



91



256



271

Interest expense, net 32



31



95



93

Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 2



2



7



8

Miscellaneous income, net 3



—



5



—

Other income, net 5



2



12



8

Income before income tax expense 61



62



173



186

Income tax expense 6



9



20



23

Net income 55



53



153



163

Other comprehensive income —



—



2



—

Comprehensive income $ 55



$ 53



$ 155



$ 163

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,372



89,239



89,346



89,205

Diluted 89,594



89,239



89,555



89,205

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.59



$ 1.71



$ 1.82

Diluted $ 0.61



$ 0.59



$ 1.70



$ 1.82



















PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11



$ 119

Accounts receivable, net 161



193

Unbilled revenues 73



96

Inventories 91



84

Regulatory assets—current 26



61

Other current assets 54



90

Total current assets 416



643

Electric utility plant, net 7,014



6,887

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 483



401

Nuclear decommissioning trust 46



42

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 37



36

Other noncurrent assets 158



101

Total assets $ 8,154



$ 8,110













September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 128



$ 168

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 26



55

Short-term debt —



—

Current portion of long-term debt 50



300

Current portion of finance lease obligation 17



—

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 293



268

Total current liabilities 514



791

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,328



2,178

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,380



1,355

Deferred income taxes 378



369

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 307



307

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 100



101

Asset retirement obligations 268



197

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 100



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 136



—

Other noncurrent liabilities 79



203

Total liabilities 5,590



5,604

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,371,974 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,217



1,212

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7)



(7)

Retained earnings 1,354



1,301

Total shareholders' equity 2,564



2,506

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,154



$ 8,110





PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 153



$ 163

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 305



281

Deferred income taxes 3



2

Pension and other postretirement benefits 16



19

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (7)



(8)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (6)



2

(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform (16)



37

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 38



8

Changes in working capital:





Decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled revenues 50



12

(Increase)/decrease in inventories (7)



2

Decrease in margin deposits, net 4



6

(Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25)



17

Other working capital items, net 25



19

Other, net (31)



(24)

Net cash provided by operating activities 502



536

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (407)



(401)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 11



11

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (8)



(9)

Proceeds from Carty settlement —



120

Other, net (2)



1

Net cash used in investing activities (406)



(278)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 200



—

Payments on long-term debt (300)



—

Dividends paid (99)



(93)

Other (5)



(4)

Net cash used in financing activities (204)



(97)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (108)



161

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 119



39

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11



$ 200









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 73



$ 72

Cash paid for income taxes 21



20



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 218



40 %

$ 224



43 % Commercial 167



31



171



32

Industrial 50



9



55



10

Direct access 13



2



9



2

Subtotal 448



82



459



87

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 4



1



—



—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net 4



1



(11)



(2)

Total retail revenues 456



84



448



85

Wholesale revenues 72



13



67



13

Other operating revenues 14



3



10



2

Total revenues $ 542



100 %

$ 525



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 1,646



24 %

1,712



27 % Commercial 1,738



26



1,837



28

Industrial 822



12



844



13

Subtotal 4,206



62



4,393



68

Direct access:













Commercial 195



3



170



2

Industrial 373



5



368



6

Subtotal 568



8



538



8

Total retail energy deliveries 4,774



70



4,931



76

Wholesale energy deliveries 2,015



30



1,529



24

Total energy deliveries 6,789



100 %

6,460



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 781,223



88 %

773,514



88 % Commercial 109,589



12



110,028



12

Industrial 193



—



200



—

Direct access 632



—



604



—

Total 891,637



100 %

884,346



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 2,881



44 %

2,777



45 % Coal 1,450



22



1,054



17

Total thermal 4,331



66



3,831



62

Hydro 261



4



258



4

Wind 598



9



475



8

Total generation 5,190



79



4,564



74

Purchased power:













Term 1,000



15



1,208



20

Hydro 241



4



325



5

Wind 100



2



85



1

Total purchased power 1,341



21



1,618



26

Total system load 6,531



100 %

6,182



100 % Less: wholesale sales (2,015)







(1,529)





Retail load requirement 4,516







4,653







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2019

2018

Avg.

2019

2018

Avg. July 3



2



6



176



289



179

August —



6



6



216



238



190

September 80



61



63



70



48



71

Totals for the quarter 83



69



75



462



575



440

Increase/(decrease) from the 15-year average 11 %

(8) %





5 %

31 %





SOURCE Portland General Company

Related Links

http://www.portlandgeneral.com

