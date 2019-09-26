Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, Nov. 1

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1, to review its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Portland General Electric's third quarter 2019 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on Nov. 1.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 1 through Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 7055399.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a fully integrated energy company that serves approximately 888,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 51 cities in Oregon. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, reliable energy to Oregonians. With more than 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to building a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. For more information, visit portlandgeneral.com.

