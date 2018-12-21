Portsmith's New USB-C 3.1 To Gigabit Ethernet Adapter Is Suited To Enterprise And Industrial Applications

For some enterprise applications, wired Ethernet is preferred over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections. When security is paramount or wireless interference is heavy, such as in heavy manufacturing environments, wired Ethernet is still the best solution for data connectivity. For connecting a USB-C handheld or tablet in these environments, the new Swoopy 3C USB-C to Ethernet Adapter is the enterprise-grade solution. It provides reliable and fast Gigabit Ethernet connection via USB-C 3.1. It also allows for simultaneous pass-through power from a USB-C power source.

"For businesses deploying USB-C devices in enterprise applications that need wired Ethernet plus charging and durability beyond a consumer device, Swoopy 3C is the solution," says Ryan Gray, President of Portsmith. "As USB-C becomes ubiquitous in enterprise and industrial applications, the Portsmith Swoopy 3C is the only product available that delivers this combination of features."

Additional features that matter to enterprise users include BOM stability, which means corporate IT buyers can rest assured that the design is not going to change after the product is qualified. Swoopy 3C incorporates the ultra-rugged housing design proven in the original USB-A and USB-micro Swoopy products that Portsmith has been selling for years. The product carries FCC Class B / CE compliance.

The Portsmith Swoopy 3C was introduced in December 2018. Compatibility with most common industrial handhelds and tablets has been tested and validated. Swoopy 3C is available now and is shipping to users in North America, EU, Australia, and Japan.

Portsmith is the leading provider of Ethernet cradles, adapters, docks and accessories for handheld mobile computers and tablets -- designed and built for the VAR and distribution channel, specializing in enterprise applications. Portsmith products are used worldwide with installations over one million units. For more information, see www.portsmith.com

