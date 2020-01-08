Portsmouth Launches a Historical Documentary Series for PCTV Channel 48

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portsmouth's marketing and communications department has begun production of a series of short historical documentaries for PCTV Channel 48 titled Remarkable Portsmouth. Remarkable Portsmouth will showcase historic buildings, places and people that have played a significant role in the development of the port city. The show's debut features a segment on Bertha Winborne Edwards, historian and first librarian of the Portsmouth Colored Community Library ... a library for Portsmouth's black citizens established in 1940. Edwards was educated in Portsmouth public schools and continued her education at Hampton Institute where she had a double major in social studies and library science.

Additional air times for Remarkable Portsmouth's Bertha Winborne Edwards episode are:

Thursday, Jan. 9 – 8 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 – 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 – 4 p.m.

People of The 757 region and the state of Virginia are familiar with the city's historical significance in the building of the country, but "Remarkable Portsmouth will drill down to focus on specific people, places and things that have defined Portsmouth's character and essence," said LaVoris A. Pace, deputy city manager and director for marketing and communications. Remarkable Portsmouth will examine the city's history through interviews with long-time residents, local historians and researchers. The documentary production team will also revisit registered historical sites, and through the help of archival photographs and video, connect these stories to the city's progress and place in history. Episodes under production include snapshots of the history of the Seaboard Coastline Building, Willett Hall, the Truxtun Historic District, Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the 1846 Courthouse, and the famed Underground Railroad connections.

Got an idea about a historically important person, place or location in Portsmouth? Call the Office of Marketing and Communications with the tip at 757-393-5143. Or you may leave tips and ideas by posting them on the city's Facebook page @portsmouth.virginia.

