Portugal Cold Chain Market is expected to generate ~EUR 140.0 Mn by 2026F owing to Growing Demand by End Users and Technology Upgradation: Ken Research

Dec 13, 2022, 03:59 ET
- Due to the climate of Portugal, the temperature of the country stays around 10 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius during the year, due to this Ambient temperature range's demand is not expected to grow higher.
- The industry of Cold Chain is expected to face challenges such as rising costs of fuel, higher energy costs, and unplanned costs arising out of natural and manmade calamities.
- C-Roads Portugal started in 2017 and will last until the end of 2023 and will enhance the intelligence of roads, vehicles, and traffic management.
Rising Disposable Income and Retail Spending: Growing demand for temperature-controlled products and the entry of several new players are anticipated to propel the cold chain market. The cold transport segment will still have a greater share in the overall cold chain market during the forecasted period and is expected to be around more than half of the total cold chain market of Portugal in 2026F.in addition to this, the demand for perishable food products is expected to increase due to the rising disposable income and retail spending of the people in the country, which will necessitate the development of cold storage facilities and positively affect market growth.
Gradual Rise in Exports: Many cold chain operators are expected to expand their operations and new players are expected to enter the market and establish many new cold storage warehouses to cater to the large and rising demand for frozen and chilled storage, providing a significant boost to the Portugal cold storage industry. In past, Portugal's exports were low due to competition from Spain and Italy, hence the majority of the revenue from the cold transportation industry is generated from domestic demand. A gradual rise in exports is expected as Portuguese companies are slowly getting global partners, hence driving the growth of the cold transportation market.
Adopting IOT and Modern Technologies: Technological advancement is expected to play a major role and new facilities are being built to improve the efficiency of food supply storage and distribution. Drones will soon be used by several warehouses to track their inventories. In the future, the Internet of Things may assist warehouses in lowering risk and avoiding mistakes or accidents that could result in supply chain losses.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Portugal Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Packaged Foods Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population" observed that the Cold Chain market is an emerging market in Portugal at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after the pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for Cold Chain, rising domestic consumption of fish and other seafood, meat, and frozen foods along with government initiatives are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Portugal cold Chain market is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to the change in lifestyle and urbanization which led to rising domestic consumption of processed food.
Key Segments Covered:-
Portugal Cold Chain Market
- By Revenue Split:
- Cold Transport
- Cold Warehousing
- By End User
- Meat and Seafood
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dairy Products
Portugal Cold Transport Market
- By Type of Freight
- Domestic Freight
- International Freight
- Mode of Freight
- Land
- Sea
- Air
- By Size of Truck
- Small (6 pallets capacity)
- Medium (20 pallets capacity)
- Large (33 pallets capacity)
- By End User
- Meat and Seafood
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dairy Products
Portugal Cold Warehouses Market
- By Type of Cold Warehouses
- Frozen
- Chilled
- Ambient
- By End User
- Meat and Seafood
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dairy Products
- Processed foods
- Frozen Foods
Key Target Audience:-
- Cold Storage Companies
- Cold Chain Companies
- Cold Transport Companies
- Captive Cold Storage Companies
- Captive Cold Chain Companies
- Logistics Companies
- Non-captive Companies
- Cold Chain Associations
- Logistics Associations
- Private Equity Firms
- Venture Capitalists
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2016-2021
- Base Year: 2021
- Forecasted Period: 2021-2026F
Companies Covered:-
- Americold Logistics
- STEF Portugal
- NC Logistica
- Frigoservice
- Paulo Duarte
- Primafrio
- Luis Simoes
- Olano Logistics
- Rangel
- Soapa Europa
- TPCF
- TJA
- UPS
- Logifrio
- TIBA Group
- HAVI Logistics
- Antonio Frade
- Transfrio
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Portugal Cold Chain Market Overview
- Portugal Cold Chain Industry Supply Ecosystem
- Portugal Cold Chain Market Size, 2016-2021
- Portugal Cold Chain Market Segmentation (By Cold Storage and Cold Transport, By End Users), 2021
- Portugal Cold Storage Market Ecosystem
- Portugal Cold Storage Market Size, 2016-2021
- Portugal Cold Storage Market Segmentation (by Temperature Range, by End Users), 2021
- Portugal Cold Transport Market Overview
- Value Chain Analysis of Portugal
- Portugal Cold Transport Market Revenue, 2016-2021
- Portugal Cold Transport Market Segmentation (by Type of Reefer Truck, by Mode of Transportation, by End Users), 2021
- Portugal Cold Chain Market Competition Landscape
- SWOT Analysis of Portugal Cold Chain Market
- Regulatory Landscape of Portugal Cold Chain Market
- Growth drivers of Portugal Cold Chain Market
- Issues and Challenges in Portugal Cold Chain Market
- Recent Trends in the Portugal Cold Chain Market
- End User Analysis of Portugal Cold Chain Market
- Future Outlook of Portugal Cold Chain Industry, Cold Storage Market, cold Transport Market, 2021-2026F
- Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendation
Related Reports By Ken Research:-
Philippines Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges
Philippines cold chain market was evaluated to grow at a double-digit CAGR during 2016-2021.The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector. Correspondingly, the Philippines Cold Chain Industry Ecosystem is driven by large scale 3PL companies with Real Estate companies investing in Logistics companies. The cold chain providers have high occupancy rate with Royal cargo and Jentec cold storage are having the highest number of total pallet positions in 2021.
Qatar Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven By FIFA World Cup 2022's Logistics Demand And Infrastructural Growth Along With A Tailwind Of Technological Development, Qatar Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth
The cold chain market in Qatar is at the growth stage. It has established its position as an important import hub for the GCC countries (after UAE). Most of the goods are transported to the GCC countries after reaching Qatar. The high dependence of the country on imports to meet its food requirements has decreased over the past years and has necessitated the development of cold chain facilities to store domestically produced perishable products. In the review period 2016-2021P, the Qatar cold chain market has increased at a positive CAGR of 5.8% primarily due to substantial government investments in the freight industry and increase in retail and consumer spending especially in meat and seafood, dairy market, and the growing pharmaceuticals industry.
Malaysia Cold Chain Market Outlook To 2026 - Driven by Increase in Demand for Perishable Food Items and its Establishment as the Halal Industry Hub, Malaysia Cold Chain Market Experiencing Growth
The cold chain market in Malaysia is at the growth stage. There are not many providers that offer cold chain service for the Malaysian market and it is considered a niche market. Malaysia has established itself as the halal industry hub, making it one of the major trading partners of halal meat and other products. In the review period 2016-2021P, the Malaysia cold chain market has increased at a positive CAGR of 6.9% primarily due to substantial government investments in the freight industry and increase in retail and consumer spending especially in meat and seafood, fruits/vegetables market, and the growing pharmaceuticals industry.
Singapore Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven By Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Coupled With Demand for Temperature Sensitive Health Care Products
The cold storage market is segmented by Temperature Range, Automation, End User, and demand from major cities and by major companies (market share of major players). The cold transport market is divided by Truck Type, Mode of Transportation, Location and Vicinity, End User; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.
