Portworx Expands Network of Reseller and Service Partners Across Asia Pacific and China

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx, the cloud-native storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced significant partner momentum across the Asia Pacific and China (APAC) region. New partners include leading technology providers ACW Distribution, Futong, Ingram Micro and Syspower, and Portworx also announced an expanded partnership with DaoCloud. With these reseller partnerships, Portworx is expanding its global footprint to provide cloud-native storage and data management for the world's leading enterprises. These companies join Portworx's growing list of partners including IBM, Red Hat, HPE, Toshiba and Mesosphere.

Portworx continues to see widespread and growing demand from enterprises looking to adopt containers, including GE Digital, HPE, Lufthansa Systems and dozens of the Fortune Global 2000 and federal agencies. Today's announcement validates that demand and follows the appointment of Wally Tung as Managing Director for APJC to further accelerate Portworx's business in this fast-growing region. Portworx remains the only cloud-native storage solution that solves non-negotiable business requirements like High Availability (HA), data security, multi-cloud data management and disaster recovery in a fully-automated manner for Kubernetes-based applications.

"As companies continue to leverage containers and Kubernetes to transform business, we are here to help them realize the value of their container investments," Tung said. "Our company was built with customer needs at the forefront, and this expansion underscores the demand we're seeing for a cloud-native storage and data management solution that helps enterprises store, run and protect their mission-critical applications running in containers. We're looking forward to expanding our existing customer base to meet critical enterprise needs at a global scale."

"As enterprises adopt cloud native technologies like containers to fuel their digital transformation, ACW will continue to provide leading cloud data management solutions to our customer base of large enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region," said Andy Lau, CEO of ACW Group. "Portworx's expertise solving hard problems related to cloud native storage and data management is the obvious choice in the fast growing world of cloud native applications."

"We are glad to partner with Portworx," said Chen Jian, Chairman of Futong. "Futong only selects partners who provide best-of-breed solutions in the industry, and Portworx fulfills a critical part of our mission to accelerate digital transformation for China-based enterprises."

"We are excited for Portworx to join our existing portfolio of strategic partnerships and believe in its potential in the ASEAN and Hong Kong markets," said Francis Choo, Vice President and Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro. "Containerized platforms and Kubernetes environments are becoming increasingly utilized by DevOps teams, among others, and Portworx's solution can help secure the data, ensure availability and protection. With digital and technology transformation as two of our key priorities this year, we are confident this partnership is a strategic one that brings value to the customers."

"The strengths of Portworx with Fortune Global 2000 companies and telecom service providers is exactly what our customers in the region are looking for," said Michael Lin, Vice President of Syspower. "Portworx also fits very well with our product portfolio and company strategy focusing on the cloud-native space."

"As enterprises of all sizes and industries look to achieve digital transformation, we provide end-to-end cloud-native solutions and services using emerging technologies like containers, DevOps, and microservices," said Roby Chen, cofounder of DaoCloud. "As Chinese companies continue to adopt cloud-native technologies to transform business, our expanded partnership with Portworx will provide a robust data management platform for our customers to run their stateful applications. DaoCloud will continue to work tightly with Portworx to provide an end to end seamless DevOps experience to our customers."

Portworx is the cloud-native storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers. Portworx dramatically reduces storage, compute and infrastructure costs for running mission critical multi-cloud applications with zero downtime or data loss for customers such as GE Digital, HPE, Lufthansa Systems and dozens of the Fortune Global 2000 and federal agencies. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., and investors include Mayfield, Sapphire Ventures and GE Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Cisco, HPE and NetApp. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

