Portworx Launches Portworx Enterprise 2.2 to Address Top Challenges for Enterprise Container Adoption: Data Security, Data Protection, and Disaster Recovery

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , the cloud-native storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced Portworx Enterprise 2.2, an update to its cloud-native storage and data management platform with new features focused on security, data protection, and disaster recovery. With this update, Portworx Enterprise provides a one-command backup and recovery experience for complex applications running on Kubernetes, giving enterprises more control over their mission-critical data. With these new capabilities, Portworx is radically expanding the number of enterprise applications that can run on Kubernetes by solving hard, non-negotiable business requirements like data security and disaster recovery for Portworx's large and growing global customer base, including GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, HPE and dozens of members of the Fortune Global 2000.

According to Portworx and Aqua Security's 2019 Annual Container Adoption Survey , also published today, 87 percent of respondents report running container technologies – a massive increase from 55 percent in 2017 – with 9 in 10 of these enterprises running them in production. However, security, data management, and multi-cloud operations remain leading barriers to enterprise container adoption, with 40 percent of respondents citing data management, and 36 percent citing multi-cloud and cross-data center management among their top three concerns. Additionally, when asked to name their top three storage challenges, respondents most frequently cited data security (56%), concerns about data loss (46%), and planning for DR and business continuity (40%). Portworx Enterprise 2.2 addresses these challenges to give enterprises more control over their mission critical data by making essential capabilities like disaster recovery, business continuity, backups, restores and migrations of containerized apps faster and easier, all while maintaining data security.

"Digital transformation in the enterprise is being increasingly driven by technologies like containers and Kubernetes, which together enable teams to build better software faster, and to unleash radical innovation. But Kubernetes alone was not designed to handle the mission critical data services at the heart of enterprise applications. Unless Kubernetes can be augmented to satisfy non-negotiable business requirements like data security, data protection, backup and recovery, SLA management and compliance, digital transformation driven by Kubernetes will be incomplete," said Eric Han, VP of Product Management at Portworx. "We're releasing Portworx Enterprise 2.2 to help enterprises solve the toughest challenges for running containerized stateful applications on Kubernetes, allowing them to transform their business and get the most from their container investments."

Kubernetes application backups in a single command

Enterprises running mission-critical data-rich applications in Kubernetes are required to back up application data and the Kubernetes objects that define application configuration. Traditional enterprise backup solutions only focus on data, making recovering applications time-consuming and risky. Alternatively, container-focused backup solutions only backup Kubernetes objects, requiring customers to solve data backup themselves. With Portworx Enterprise 2.2, enterprises for the first time can easily back up entire Kubernetes applications to any S3-compatible object store, including data and Kubernetes objects, with a single command. All data is backed up in its encrypted state using a key that only the customer controls, ensuring that bad actors never see the unencrypted data.

Restore complex applications in a single command

In the same way Portworx Enterprise backs up application data and application configuration, enterprises can now restore a Kubernetes application with a single command. Restores are not limited to single containers: complex applications made up of multiple containers can be restored using Portworx Enterprise Group Snapshots, which create an application-consistent copy of distributed applications. As with backup data security, restored data can only be decrypted with the customer's key, ensuring security for the entire backup and recovery workflow.

Seamless Kubernetes application migration

Extending Portworx Enterprise's ability to migrate application data and Kubernetes pod configurations between clusters , enterprises can now move applications to different namespaces within the same Kubernetes cluster, providing more control over where and how they run their applications.

In addition to the above capabilities, Portworx Enterprise 2.2 provides application caching and CRI-O support. Portworx Application Caching provides a built-in data caching layer to speed up reads and writes, improving application performance, and support for CRI-O enables the Open Container Initiative-based implementation of Kubernetes Container Runtime Interface used on OpenShift 4.

Portworx Enterprise 2.2 will be available on June 22, 2019. For more information, visit portworx.com .

About Portworx

Portworx is the cloud-native storage company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers. Portworx dramatically reduces storage, compute and infrastructure costs for running mission critical multi-cloud applications with zero downtime or data loss for customers such as GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, HPE and dozens of the Fortune Global 2000 or federal agencies. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., and investors include Mayfield, Sapphire Ventures and GE Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Cisco, HPE and NetApp. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

