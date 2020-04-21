Portworx Named Leader in GigaOm Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

Additionally, Portworx today announced two new offerings aimed at simplifying Kubernetes storage and data management for global enterprises, no matter the scale of individual applications running on Kubernetes. The first new offering is Portworx Essentials , a collection of the most essential Kubernetes storage capabilities needed for small-production applications. While Portworx is geared toward production systems, not every production application needs to scale to hundreds or thousands of nodes – at least not yet. To support this, Portworx launched a "free-forever" version of the Portworx platform, so Global 2000 enterprises can run Kubernetes-based applications in production even when they are just starting out. Portworx Essentials supports up to 5 nodes and 5TB storage per cluster, and enterprises can easily upgrade to Portworx Enterprise when they expand and require advanced data protection, cloud migrations, security, and disaster recovery.

Second, Portworx's Kubernetes-specific data protection and backup solution, PX-Backup , is now generally available, allowing organizations to easily and securely manage all Kubernetes backups in a cloud-native way. Built exclusively for containerized applications, PX-Backup protects applications – data, application configuration, and Kubernetes objects – with a single click at the Kubernetes Pod, Namespace, or Cluster level. Enabling application-aware backup and fast recovery for even complex distributed applications, PX-Backup delivers true multi-cloud availability. PX-Backup delivers a point-and-click backup and recovery solution for stateless and stateful Kubernetes clusters, and provides native integrations with major cloud block storage systems such as Amazon EBS, Google Persistent Disk, Azure Managed Disks, as well as Portworx PX-Store. PX-Backup also enables complete application and cluster migration between public clouds such as Amazon, Google Cloud and Azure, as well as between clouds and on-prem environments. Anyone can sign up for PX-Backup on portworx.com starting the week of April 27.

"Out of all the Kubernetes storage solutions we reviewed, we ranked Portworx highest on 11 evaluation criteria and key capabilities for businesses evaluating Kubernetes deployments in enterprise environments today," said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOm. "The Portworx Storage Platform for Kubernetes has a feature set and characteristics that are perfectly tailored for large enterprises and service providers. It is a sophisticated solution that is aimed at supporting complex Kubernetes infrastructures, no matter if they are deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid fashion."

"Portworx's mission is to enable enterprises to run data services on Kubernetes with the same performance, security and data protection they are used to on their traditional infrastructure," said Murli Thirumale, co-founder and CEO of Portworx. "Our leadership position in the GigaOm report for innovative new products validates Portworx's strength of capabilities in delivering persistent storage, disaster recovery, backup, migrations and security for any Kubernetes application running on-premises, the cloud or hybrid environments."

download the free GigaOm Radar report

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises trust to run mission-critical data services on Kubernetes in production. By enabling data availability, data security, cloud migrations, backup and disaster recovery for applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx is the #1 most used Kubernetes storage platform by Global 2000 companies, including Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and Ford Motor Company. Based in Los Altos, Calif., Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Red Hat, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. The company was also named the Leader in the 2020 GigaOm Radar for Data Storage for Kubernetes report. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

