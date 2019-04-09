Portworx Partners with Google Cloud to Enable Mission Critical Databases to Run on Anthos

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx, the cloud-native storage company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced that Portworx Enterprise is now available to run on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and GKE On-Prem, enabling mission critical data-rich workloads like databases to run on Google Cloud's Anthos. Portworx enables Google Cloud customers to run databases and applications across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with high performance, high availability, disaster recovery, and data security throughout the entire application lifecycle.

Enterprise adoption of container orchestration technologies is rapidly increasing, with 40 percent of businesses already running on Kubernetes in production. However, operating high-performing and highly-available stateful applications, like databases on Kubernetes across hybrid cloud environments, has been a challenge for enterprises until now. Portworx Enterprise, now available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace for GKE and GKE On-Prem, solves the hard problems that typically prevent enterprise-level Kubernetes adoption, including high availability, disaster recovery, and data security for hybrid- and multi-cloud applications, all from one platform. With this partnership, enterprises can fully automate data management for the entire application lifecycle, without sacrificing security or data protection, enabling both performance and agility.

"Google Cloud has been a leader in enterprise IT for decades and has recently made tremendous strides in cutting-edge innovations using artificial intelligence and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes to modernize enterprise applications. We're extending Google Cloud's Kubernetes DNA to enable enterprises to securely run mission-critical stateful applications like databases on GKE in the cloud and on-prem," said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder at Portworx. "Our goal is to arm enterprises with the tools needed to manage hybrid- and multi-cloud applications across environments consistently, so that they can focus on innovation and move faster than ever without compromising security or increasing complexity."

"Enterprises are increasingly running applications that depend on non-negotiable business requirements like strict data security, disaster recovery, SLAs, compliance, and governance on Kubernetes," said Nikhil Kasinadhuni, Director of Engineering at Google Cloud. "Partners like Portworx, who offer strong cloud-native storage and data management capabilities to address these requirements in Google Cloud and On-Prem, are an important part of any enterprise's Kubernetes strategy."

This news directly follows the close of Portworx's oversubscribed $27M Series C financing round, from industry leaders including Cisco, HPE and NetApp. Portworx is available on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace today. For more information about how Google Cloud and Portworx simplify operations for enterprise applications check out our blog post or visit Portworx .com.

About Portworx

Portworx is the cloud-native storage company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers. Portworx dramatically reduces storage, compute and infrastructure costs for running mission critical multi-cloud applications with zero downtime or data loss for customers such as GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, HPE and thirty members of the Fortune Global 2000 or federal agencies. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., and investors include Mayfield, Sapphire Ventures and GE Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Cisco, HPE and NetApp. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

