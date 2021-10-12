Poseida Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Takeda for Novel Non-Viral In Vivo Gene Therapies

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") to utilize Poseida's piggyBac, Cas-CLOVER, biodegradable DNA and RNA nanoparticle delivery technology and other proprietary genetic engineering platforms for the research and development of up to eight gene therapies. The collaboration will focus on developing non-viral in vivo gene therapy programs, including Poseida's Hemophilia A program.

"We are excited to partner with Takeda, a global biopharmaceutical leader whose commitment to the development of novel therapies for rare diseases complements our innovative platform technologies and robust gene therapy pipeline," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "Our technologies offer highly efficient gene delivery, fully integrated non-viral genome insertion and ultra-precise site-specific gene editing. Together with Takeda, we look forward to developing potential cures for a number of genetic diseases with high unmet need."

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will collaborate to initially develop up to six in vivo gene therapy programs utilizing Poseida's novel technology platforms including piggyBac, Cas-CLOVER and biodegradable nanoparticle technology, as well as certain emerging technologies. Takeda also has an option to add two additional programs to the collaboration and is obligated to provide funding for all collaboration program R&D costs.

Poseida will receive an upfront payment of $45 million and preclinical milestones that together could potentially exceed $125 million in the aggregate, if milestones for six programs are achieved. Poseida is also eligible to receive future clinical development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments with a total potential value over the course of the partnership of up to $2.7 billion if milestones for all six programs are achieved, and up to $3.6 billion if the milestones related to the two optional programs are also achieved. Poseida will lead research activities up to candidate selection, after which Takeda will assume responsibility for further development and commercialization.

"Poseida's differentiated platform technologies show great promise in developing non-viral in vivo gene therapies using their novel genetic engineering and delivery technologies that complement our existing collaborations," said Takeda Rare Diseases Drug Discovery Unit Head, Madhu Natarajan. "This partnership reinforces Takeda's commitment to investing in next-generation gene therapy approaches that have the potential to deliver functional cures to patients with rare genetic and hematologic diseases. We look forward to partnering with Poseida where we can apply our broad development capabilities to help progress several early stage preclinical programs."

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Modification System, Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System and biodegradable nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding potential payments and activities under the collaboration agreement with Takeda, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates and Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the fact that the collaboration agreement with Takeda may be terminated early, the fact that Poseida will have limited control over the efforts and resources that Takeda devotes to advancing development programs under the collaboration agreement, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry, the fact that future preclinical and clinical results could be inconsistent with results observed to date and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

