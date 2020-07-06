Posey® awarded three new group purchasing contracts with Premier Inc.

NEENAH, Wis., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Aug. 1, 2020, health systems under the Premier National, ASCEND, and SURPASS contracts can enjoy access to a variety of industry leading Posey® patient safety and falls management products.

"We're excited to provide access to a comprehensive portfolio of patient safety solutions through these contracts, especially during a time when more patients are entering facilities," says Bob Glover, TIDI Products Health Systems Senior Director.

Posey, a TIDI Products brand, offers a full continuum of falls management products, restraint and restraint alternatives, and patient safety solutions, including alarms and sensors, limb holders, mitts, and gait belts.

Customers under the Premier National, ASCEND, and SURPASS contracts will also have access to virtual training and implementation services to enhance Premier member partnerships and ensure healthcare professionals can properly use Posey products with their patients.

"TIDI's mission is 'Support Caregivers, Protect Patients,'" says Dave Testa, TIDI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "Under these Premier contracts, we'll be able to continue our commitment to that mission."

TIDI® Products has a history of providing forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals—solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey®, C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

CONTACT: Catie Malooly, [email protected]

SOURCE TIDI Products, LLC

