Posh Baby and Kids celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Champions

Designed in direct collaboration with Bentley Motors Limited, The Bentley Trikes lead the industry in craftsmanship and innovation, making them the perfect gift for these athletes that are all at the top of their respective sports.

"As a business looking to bring joy and wonderment to kids across America with our products, we truly appreciate the role models that these Olympic and Paralympic athletes have become for our children and these gifts are our way of saying, Thank You"

- Deepak Raghavan, President at Posh Baby & Kids

Throughout August, Posh Baby and Kids reached out to many American Olympic Athletes to gift Bentley trikes, balance bikes and scooters. Several athletes including Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams (bronze medal, soccer); Kawika Shoji and Matt Anderson (bronze medal, volleyball); Eddy Alvarez (silver medal, baseball); Valerie Arioto (silver medal, softball); Danny Barrett (rugby); and Erica Jade Brown (silver medal, swimming) have already accepted these gifts for children in their families.

Posh Baby and Kids has also started to reach out to several of the athletes currently taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with this offer. Some of the Paralympians who have accepted this offer include Roderick Townsend (gold medal, high jump; silver medal, long jump) and Haven Shepard (swimming). "It is fantastic to see this years Paralympics in Tokyo hosting a record number of athletes, as the world starts it's safe journey back to a post covid normal." said Deepak Raghavan.

Bentleytrike.com is owned and operated by Posh Baby and Kids who is the exclusive distributor of Bentley licensed tricycles and balance bikes across North America. The company specializes in the distribution of high-end baby products.

