Poshmark Appoints Serena Williams to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark , a leading social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers, today announced the addition of businesswoman and tennis champion, Serena Williams, to its board of directors.

"Poshmark is disrupting retail by making shopping and selling social again, and I love working with a company that gives anyone an opportunity to become an entrepreneur. I'm also excited for the community to shop my Posh Closet for Charity, which will benefit a cause that's very important to me," said Williams.

Recognized as one of the greatest athletes of all-time, Williams is also an accomplished entrepreneur and fashion icon. Last year, Williams launched her own clothing line, SERENA, making her a natural fit for Poshmark as the company continues to scale its social commerce platform. Williams has been an advisor and investor in companies for many years, and she is passionate about empowering businesses owned and run by women and minorities.

"Poshmark was built by a community of strong, independent women just like Serena Williams," said Manish Chandra, founder & CEO of Poshmark. "As both our company and community continue to grow, it's important that we bring smart and diverse new voices to the table, and we couldn't be more thrilled about what the future holds with Serena in our corner."

In addition to her role on the board, Williams is counted among the ranks of Poshmark's five million Seller Stylists. Beginning today, fans will have the opportunity to shop clothing worn by Williams in her Posh Closet for Charity, including a floral kimono worn to the 2017 French Open, dresses worn on the red carpet, a custom-made Gucci jacket, and much more. Williams will be donating all of her proceeds to the Yetunde Price Resource Center , a non-profit organization founded by Williams, which offers trauma-informed programs that promote individual and community-wide healing and resiliency. YPRC works to ensure that victims of direct or indirect senseless violence have complete access to existing resources, and that where there is a dearth in services, new resources are created. To shop Williams' closet, visit https://posh.mk/SerenaWilliams .

Since 2011, Poshmark has been a leader in the emerging social commerce phenomenon, continuously innovating its platform to build an engaged community powered by 40 million people in 80 percent of the country's zip codes. The company, which powers a sale nearly every second, has distributed over $1 billion to its community of sellers.

An interview with Chandra and Williams can be viewed here . For more information, please visit Poshmark.com and to download the latest version of the app for iOS and Android, visit the App Store or Google Play .

About Poshmark

Poshmark is a leading social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers. Through technology, our mission is to build the world's most connected shopping experience, while empowering people to build thriving retail businesses. Since launching in 2011, Poshmark has become a vibrant social shopping community with five million Seller Stylists helping 40 million people discover items they love from over 75 million listings. The company is backed by the world's leading investment firms including Mayfield , Menlo Ventures , GGV Capital , Temasek , Inventus Capital , Uncork Capital , Union Grove Venture Partners , Shea Ventures and AngelList . For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , or find us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube .

