PosiGen Hires New Executive Vice-President of Operations

NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, is proud to announce the addition of Brett Gonce as its new Executive Vice-President of Operations.

Brett comes to PosiGen from the Northwest and most recently California, and brings more than a decade of experience in the construction and solar industries. He spent the past 11 years in solar sales, operations and customer management, making him a dynamic player in this ever-evolving industry. He was drawn to PosiGen's family-oriented culture and loyalty to its employees and the communities it serves, making the decision to move across the country an easy one.

"PosiGen's mission really spoke to me," Gonce said. "The company is providing a great value to customers. Being able to help low and moderate income homeowners save money on their electric bills, especially during these turbulent times, is a real value. It's a wonderful feeling to know that we're doing good work for good people, and it's also so good for our planet. And let me add, Southern Hospitality is a real thing! The company and the community have been so welcoming."

As PosiGen's EVP of Operations, Brett is eager to apply his knowledge and experience to digitize the organization by setting up a successful customer relationship management (CRM) process and implementing tools that will drive Operational accuracy and efficiency at PosiGen. He is laser focused on defining metrics and targets to consistently achieve production goals. He is eager to collaborate with the team to develop a long-term strategic growth plan to execute and exceed its production targets. Brett believes relationships are key to success and he will leverage his strong communication skills and ability to recruit, retain and manage top talent to drive his Operations agenda.

Since 2011, PosiGen has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate homeowners. In the current climate of the COVID-19 pandemic, PosiGen continues to close that gap.

"As our country continues to go through these uncertain times, PosiGen is proud that we haven't had to lay anyone off and on top of that, we have seen enough growth to require new talented hires like Brett," said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "As more people are staying home and using more electricity, our mission to 'make power + save power' through low-cost solar and energy efficiency upgrades has never been more important, nor more financially responsible for customers. Our customers will benefit from having Brett lead our Operations division because with his expertise we will be able to improve and streamline the installation process. We are thrilled to have Brett on board."

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 15,000 residential customers, over 220 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

CONTACT: Amy Barrios, [email protected]

SOURCE PosiGen

Related Links

http://www.posigen.com

