Positive Action, Inc. Announces API for Social and Emotional Learning Instructional Resources

The PAI library of SEL instructional resources is the industry's largest, consisting of more than 1,900 lessons. The lesson materials span every grade-level, pre-kindergarten through high school, and are effective for use in all tiers of instruction and with all demographics. In addition, the library includes specialized materials designed for school climate, drug education, anti-bullying, family, community, and counselor objectives. The majority of the library is also available in Spanish.

Central to each lesson is an instructor guide. Instructor guides are self-contained, including teacher scripts, instructions, stories, discussion guides, activities, and more. Lessons are also designed for ease of use, requiring only a small amount of teacher preparation prior to delivery. PAI offers the only SEL program proven through multiple, multi-year randomized controlled trials (RCT) to improve both student behavior and academic achievement.

"Positive Action SEL is unique in that it addresses the social and emotional needs of students and teachers simultaneously," said Alex Allred, CEO of PAI. "Educators are increasingly alarmed with Zoom burnout and declining student engagement. As more schools get closer to reopening, we need to prepare a positive school climate and welcome students back with a nurturing environment. Positive Action SEL is the only SEL program to that has been proven in an RCT to improve academic motivation and school climate."

Roy Kim, CFO of PAI, added, "With our long history of dedication to excellence in evidence-based SEL curriculum development, we are excited about opening this technological door to partnering with publishers and developers to expand their offerings to include SEL instructional resources while making our content more widely available to the educator community. With the API, we can reach far more schools, districts, and other organizations than with a single app. By building the API with GraphQL and returning JSON, developers can quickly build apps and middleware with ease."

Parties interested in learning more about the company's API for SEL instructional resources can direct inquiries to [email protected].

Positive Action, Inc. is the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning programs. Our programs have earned prestigious accolades from numerous institutions, including the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Justice, Harvard University, and The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL). For more information, visit: www.positiveaction.net.

