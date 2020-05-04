Positive Ally Learning Center Launches Online Enrichment Programming

REDMOND, Wash., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Ally has embarked on an ambitious online program to take its vast curriculum in leadership and extra-curricular enrichment global following the successful launch of franchising it's centers with the first opening in June 2020 in Snoqualmie, WA.

"Our schools are failing our elementary school-age population with an uneven emphasis on English literacy and Math skills over subjects like archaeology, astronomy, geography, world history, travel, environment, visual arts, and so on. We aim to provide our students exposure to these areas of learning that will help to round out their education," said Chris Poulsen, Director of Online Education.

They launched their online offering on March 23, 2020, and immediately had 120 students enroll for their first session. "We have been deluged with requests to extend our programming from 3 hours a day to a full-day from our customers and partners and frankly, we could not be more satisfied with how our offering has been received in the marketplace," said Aman Narula, founder of Positive Ally Learning Center.

Positive Ally sees online education in the afterschool industry to remain strong through 2020 and expects new business models to develop for pent up demand during weekends, holidays, and afterschool.

Established in 2010, Positive Ally is a well-known and respected after school leadership program that provides individualized academic reinforcement, organized sports, and 12 rotating extracurricular activities for elementary school-ages students.

