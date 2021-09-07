Positive Change with NuvoH2O

In an effort to maximize their impact on the world at large, NuvoH2O has been involved in several service projects in their local community this last year. But in the last month, they have taken greater steps with the following organizations.

NuvoH2O was proud to be involved in the Cause Fore Paws Charity Golf Tournament at the Red Ledges Golf course in Heber, Utah on August 3rd. This event was run by and benefited Paws for Life Utah , a non-profit, volunteer-run organization that keeps dogs, cats, and other "at-risk" pets from animal shelters by placing them with foster and forever homes. Their Cause Fore Paws event had 108 players this year and made $60,000 in donations, doubling the previous year's total.

Also this month, and continuing for the foreseeable future, NuvoH2O has hired ProRecycling Group to handle all our recyclable byproducts. They started in 1978 as one of Utah's first recycling companies and have since evolved into the biggest recycling company in the western United States. They promote quality and clean recycling that maximizes their positive impact on the environment. With their long history and proven track record, they are an excellent partner for any eco-friendly business.

Lastly, NuvoH2O is proud to announce they are working with Engage Now Africa (ENA) to sponsor building five wells in the Upper East Region of Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, and Namibia. ENA's mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families by building self-reliance with strategic projects and partnerships. Their programs promote this self-reliance by developing in-country leadership and utilizing asset-based community development for broad impact.

Clean water truly transforms lives, as noted by an ENA recipient Joyce Atanga. She says, "Previously we had no water to drink. We normally walked a long distance before we got to water and then it was not clean. With the help of Engage Now Africa, we now have good water to drink. We are so thankful for the clean water our community can access." For that reason, along with many more, NuvoH2O is more than excited to work with a partner that makes a lasting impact on people's lives in an ethical and community-centric way.

All of these efforts have been guided by NuvoH2O's Impact Manager Eshelle Rodriges, who has a specific vision in mind for their efforts. She says:

"It is our belief that a company should walk their talk. Because of that, we're committed to having our internal identity match our brand identity. We do that by nurturing a positive company culture that is excited to give back to our community (local and global), the planet, and to our employees.

We want our customers to know that they aren't just buying a product, when they buy a NuvoH2O water softener, they are helping to improve life for themselves, the global community, and the planet we live on. Our crew isn't just selling water softeners, they are helping to change people's lives. It is because of our amazing customers and staff that we can make the impact we are and will continue to. And for that, we wish to extend our deepest gratitude."

Through these efforts, NuvoH2O is doing what they can to make their community better, the planet healthier, and the world a better place.

