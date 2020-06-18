Positive News in a Hard Time for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pride that Pleatco Filtration would like to share the announcement of a new manufacturing facility in Louisville. This new plant will be the U.S. manufacturing and distribution facility for our pool and spa filtration products, housing the production and administration teams.

As all of us progress through these difficult times, Pleatco's responsibility as an industry leader is to serve the local community. The company is pleased to announce the opening up employment opportunities to the community starting off with a Job Fair on June 22 at the new facility: 5500 Shepherdsville Road #100, Louisville, KY 40228.

Even with the employment stresses associated with the pandemic and economic recession, Pleatco has forged ahead to make sure to invest in the future and in the local community by consolidating operations and expanding in Louisville. Pleatco offers good, solid jobs with challenging work, ongoing opportunity for career growth, and rewards that make working at the manufacturing company worthwhile. It's anticipated that there will be 30-40 jobs offered to start with and more to come over the following years.

Pleatco's number one priority is the health and safety of employees, partners, and customers. The company has taken proactive steps to implement the highest safety standards possible across all facilities. The job fair will be coordinated with the same care, attention and safety measures.

If you love challenging work, ongoing opportunity for career growth, and rewards that make it all worthwhile, Pleatco Filtration has the job you are looking for.

Below are a few items to remember when considering employment with Pleatco.

In addition to compensation, benefits include the following options:

Eligibility for Health, Dental, and Vision coverage

401(k) plan and flexible spending accounts

EAP with opportunity to redeem free counseling

Eligibility for company-paid benefits

10 days of paid time off (PTO) after six months of employment

Nine company-paid holidays

All job offers are contingent upon the following:

Completion of a satisfactory background check

Passing a drug test

Apply at our Job Fair

June 22, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

5500 Shepherdsville Road #100

Louisville, KY 40228

Or click here for details - Haga clic aquí para obtener información en español

If you have any questions between now and then, please reach out to:

Kelly Hatton

502-240-0443 ext. 246

[email protected]

