Positive outcome when S2Medicals antimicrobial peptides were tested against the multi resistant bacteria that by WHO have been defined as a global health threat

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists from the HeAliX-project which the Company is a part of have evaluated the antimicrobial effect from the peptide technology that the Company acquired and that goes by the name "Admercin". The new results from the in vitro study show a substantially positive outcome. Several versions of Admercin have been evaluated and showed good effect against half of the bacteria and extremely good effect against the rest. All the evaluated substances could both prevent proliferation as well as kill the bacteria. The ESKAPE-bacteria consist of the frequently seen, and in many cases problematic bacteria

Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Klebsiella pneumonia, Acinetobacter baumanii, Psudomonas aeroginosa andEnterobacter cloacae. These bacteria have been selected by WHO who appeal for new antibiotics to be developed. The bacteria can according to WHO cause deadly infections since they already today have developed a resistance against the most potent antibiotics available. As previously reported, WHO has reported that antibiotic resistance remains one of the most serious threats to humanity and will surpass cancer in number of deaths and cost 100 000 billion USD annually if nothing is done. The research on antimicrobial peptides that is being reported in this press announcement is funded by external grants and is performed in collaboration with Linköping University, Örebro University and Luleå University of Technology.

"The fact that our technology is effective against these bacteria shows that the potential for the technology is huge. We are looking forward to rapidly develop products that include Admercin. We also view the benefit for humanity for these peptides as so big that we are considering to open up for other actors to license them from us" says the Company's CEO Petter Sivlér

This disclosure contains information that S2Medical AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-01-2023 17:15 CET.

