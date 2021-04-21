Positive Planet US partners with Branches Long Island to provide immediate relief to families in need, and gives them access to its on-demand learning platform for entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Planet US, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing economic, social and ecological inequity through entrepreneurship, is proud to be providing immediate relief to families in need by donating boxes of food and other essential products, through an initiative named "Smile in a Box".

To maximize its impact, Positive Planet has partnered with Branches Long Island, another volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to providing assistance to those in need. The initiative will result in over 150 people receiving the help they desperately need, at a time when the devastation brought about by the COVID19 pandemic means that up to 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in the U.S. in 2021 (as estimated by Feeding America).

In addition to providing immediate relief, Positive Planet US will also grant the Smile in a Box recipients free access to "Adapt and Rise", its on-demand learning platform for underprivileged entrepreneurs, helping them develop the skills they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial dreams. This initiative is at the heart of Positive Planet's mission and expertise, promoting social inclusion through entrepreneurship.

"I am delighted to see this new collaboration, together, by combining our field knowledge we are supporting two important Sustainable Development Goals: ending hunger, and economic growth" said Ingrid Gonzalez, President and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Positive Planet US.

"Collaborating with other organizations is an absolute blessing to us. The support we have received for this project is something we are forever grateful for and the amount of families we will be helping will make such an impact in our efforts to end hunger on Long Island" said Samantha Morales, Founder Branches Long Island.

Positive Planet US volunteers gathered in Long Island on April 11, 2021, to help box and distribute to local families in need the goods that had been procured through their fundraising efforts.

To learn more about this initiative and how you can support Positive Planet US' efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all, visit https://positiveplanetus.org/

About Positive Planet US

Positive Planet is a nonprofit organization founded by Jacques Attali in 1998, which has since then helped eleven million people escape poverty around the world. The foundation has expanded to the United States, with a mission to give the underprivileged the means to become entrepreneurs and create a positive economy. Positive Planet US partners with local nongovernmental organizations, public and private training centers, universities, incubators, and public authorities to provide accelerator programs, vocational training, and seed funding for underprivileged entrepreneurs looking to support underserved communities. Each program is focused on supporting an informational financial education with partnerships from banks, cooperatives, and insurance companies.

About Branches Long Island

Branches Long Island was founded in 2019 by Samantha Morales after she realized the amount of people in need on Long Island. She started out doing it alone and once she became a legal 501c3 she quickly grew! She is joined by an amazing group of women who dedicate their time every week to better the community.

Branches Long Island helps those in need with no judgments. They work side by side with many social workers and homeless shelters on Long Island offering a variety of services. As of May 2020 they opened their first location in Middle Island, NY and plan to offer classes and counseling along with their weekly blessing boxes which provides necessities to the families in crisis on Long Island.

