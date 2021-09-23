Positive results with Endocine™ and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first preclinical study, where the adjuvant technology Endocine™ has been evaluated with a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, shows positive results.

In May 2021, Eurocine Vaccine signed an evaluation agreement with an innovative North American company with the ambition to evaluate Endocine™ along with their vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The first study in a mouse model indicates positive results with our adjuvant Endocine™, where antibodies of both type IgA and IgG could be detected, as well as T cell immunity.

The North American company now intends to proceed with additional studies where Eurocine Vaccines will deliver Endocine™ and assist with knowledge and experience within the area.

Read more about our adjuvant:

https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/the-portfolio/

CONTACT:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB

[email protected]

+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11552/3420508/1472292.pdf Positive results with Endocineâ„¢ and a vaccine candidate against COVID-19

SOURCE Eurocine Vaccines