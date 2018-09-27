Positron Announces Sale Of Attrius PET Scanner

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Positron Corporation (OTC: POSC)(the "Company"), a nuclear medicine healthcare company, is pleased to announce the sale of its Attrius PET scanner to a prominent cardiology practice in the US as they expand their services to include cardiac PET imaging.

Positron's President, Adel Abdullah stated, "Its sale is significant as representation of the growing demand for cardiac PET and further proof of the value proposition Positron offers in meeting such demand.

"We see demand for PET imaging continuing to accelerate further increasing the need for radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technology. We believe that Positron's Attrius PET scanner, clinical services and ability to provide innovative business structures is a perfect solution for all groups seeking to add cardiac PET to their practice.

"Positron as a company offers the only dedicated PET system optimized of cardiac imaging with operations that are very efficient and effective to best serve our customers. We are able to customize the financial structure, installation, training and continued services to meet the needs of our customers. I am pleased to add that with this customer we delivered ahead of schedule with only 30 days lead time. These are exciting times with much more to follow."

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine healthcare company providing innovative PET technologies and practice solutions that are reshaping the field of nuclear cardiology. Through proprietary PET imaging systems, services and solutions, Positron enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose disease and improve patient outcomes, while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron has made continues their strong commitment to excellence and advancing cardiac imaging solutions. Positron's unique products, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET to customers are substantial advantages to the growth of nuclear cardiology and Positron. Positron is redefining the industry.

More information about Positron is available at (317) 576-0183 or www.positron.com.

