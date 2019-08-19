Possible Plan Launches With Call To Action To Fund And Empower Those Impacted By Cannabis Prohibition

Possible Plan drives forward an audacious conversation that will inspire and enact future generational change. Spearheaded by Select Chief Marketing Officer, Jason White, Select Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Forni, and former Special Assistant to President Barack Obama and Director of Public Engagement for Vice President Biden, Carri Twigg, Possible Plan launched Sunday, August 18 in The New York Times Magazine's The 1619 Project.

Possible Plan is an organization designed to provide support to individuals and communities around the country focusing on two main areas: reparatory justice and equitable access.

"The cannabis industry is moving from an exclusive era of cannabis, where unjust laws disproportionally affect communities of color, to an era of inclusivity, where the harm of cannabis prohibition will be repaired," says Jason White. "We want to reset the entire industry and help drive change, but we know we can't do it alone. That's why we want to support the people and organizations who have spent decades, some their entire lives, promoting healthy communities, encouraging equitable access and providing educational services and maintaining fairness at its core. This is an inclusive effort – we are calling on the whole industry to join us in creating change."

"It's critically important that we as a community take responsibility and accountability for our collective participation for the cannabis industry and the world. I admire the team at Select, and the group founding Possible Plan, as they move forward in their role to repair the harm that has been created, while also developing scaffolding to become better corporate partners. I'm humbled to be a founding member of an organization that will undoubtedly further the national dialogue about the outrage of our current cannabis policies, pushing for a total end to prohibition and immediate release, clemency or expungement of those charged and or incarcerated," says Carri Twigg.

As a part of its launch, Possible Plan ran its first national ad in The New York Times Magazine's special issue, The 1619 Project, commemorating the 400-year anniversary of the moment in August of 1619 when the first enslaved Africans arrived in what would become the United States. The issue gathered scholars and reporters to contribute, memorialize and analyze one of the most consequential decisions in the nation's history. The issue's historical context amplified the Possible Plan ad and its focus on building the inclusive era of cannabis.

Possible Plan is seeking partners to generate financial support to individuals and organizations around the country, who are building a better future for the cannabis industry. For more information on the Possible Plan and to get involved, please visit: www.possibleplan.org.

