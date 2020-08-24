Post Acute Medical to build 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Jupiter, Florida

ENOLA, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it plans to construct a state-of-the-art, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Jupiter, Florida that will serve the greater Palm Beach and Martin County areas.

The 50,000-square-foot, two-story hospital, which represents more than $25 million in capital investment in Jupiter and the surrounding communities, will not be the first in Florida for PAM. The company operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Sarasota, a long-term acute care hospital, which serves critically-ill patients with complex medical conditions.

The new hospital will feature a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.

"PAM is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the Jupiter community," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO. "Throughout the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

Collaborating with PAM to develop the hospital are Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, which is headquartered in Jupiter, and Astrea Development. Both are recognized leaders in the industry. Rendina's solutions have resulted in the development of more than 7.75 million square feet and transactions totaling nearly $2 billion in financing. Throughout the U.S., Astrea's development projects include 75 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that average 50 beds and 55,000 square feet.

Building the hospital will create approximately 160 construction jobs. When fully operational, it will support more than 125 permanent jobs.

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

