Post Acute Medical to build 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Venice, Florida

ENOLA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it plans to construct a state-of-the-art, 42-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on a five-acre parcel of land on Curry Lane near Pinebrook Road, just off of I-75 in Venice, Florida.

Following necessary preparation of the land, PAM expects to break ground by the third quarter of 2021 and complete construction in 2022. When it opens, the hospital will be PAM's first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida. PAM currently operates PAM Specialty Hospital of Sarasota, a long-term acute care hospital, at 6150 Edgelake Drive, Sarasota, approximately 20 minutes north of Venice.

"PAM is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the Venice community," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

Opening the inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which also will offer outpatient services, in close proximity to the specialty hospital is central to PAM's mission, according to Misitano.

"We are committed to being the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community we serve," he says. "By providing access to the full continuum of care, our patients achieve better outcomes and return home at a higher level of function."

PAM is collaborating on the new rehabilitation hospital with Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, which is headquartered in Pensacola, Florida.

