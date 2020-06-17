Post Acute Medical to build innovative behavioral health hospital in Sugar Land, Texas

ENOLA, Pa., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it will begin construction on a state-of-the-art, 60-bed behavioral health hospital at 11931 Highway 6, Sugarland, Texas, in mid-July.

Once completed in summer 2021, Voyages of Sugar Land will be PAM's first hospital to integrate inpatient medical and psychiatric care. The Voyages division will join PAM Rehabilitation Hospitals and PAM Specialty Hospitals as part of PAM's Traverse Health System.

"We have come to recognize the importance of an integrated care model for individuals in need of medical and behavioral services who, until now, could not be effectively treated in one setting," says Kristen Smith, PAM's president of Clinical Innovation and Business Intelligence, adding that the expansion of services into behavioral health is an exciting endeavor that aligns with the company's mission and vision. "With this unique model of care, Voyages of Sugar Land will address these patients' comprehensive needs at once, helping them achieve sustainable, long-term health and wellness, while ultimately reducing the cost of care."

When fully operational, Voyages of Sugar Land's 200 employees will serve hundreds of patients through various programs, according to CEO David Montgomery.

"Our integrated team of psychiatrists, internists, psychologists, social workers, and other specialists will provide comprehensive and coordinated short-term care tailored to the needs of each patient," he says. "The main care components will include diagnostic behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies that include inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation and management, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning."

PAM chose Sugar Land, Texas, as the site of its first behavioral health hospital due to the fact that it is recognized nationally as one of the fastest growing and most desired areas for new residents and business developments. With more than 800,000 residents, it is the 10th most populous county in Texas.

About Post Acute Medical, LLC

Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, operates Traverse Health System, which provides post-acute health care services through 40 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 17 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. The Voyages division constitutes the organization's behavioral health facilities. Our mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

