Post-Baby Bodies Are Gorgeous

The campaign features self-love coach and mother of three, Jasmin Steiner from @marriedmomandmantras. After battling through severe postpartum depression, Jasmine has redefined herself from a body-builder with low self-esteem to a powerful and inspiring woman with a strong sense of self-worth. She wanted to participate in this campaign because she hadn't seen anything like her post-partum body featured in mainstream media, and she believes post-baby skin should be normalized and honored.

"I want moms to see themselves in this ad and to know they are beautiful too and they deserve to be seen just as they are," says Jasmin. "True Botanicals is really putting their best foot forward by giving the spotlight to other types of beauty. I'm incredibly honored to be in this ad and grateful to use their products every day and night."

The campaign features Calm Pure Radiance Facial Oil and Pure Radiance Body Oil - both pregnancy-safe, ultra-nourishing blends full of natural biocompatible oils that reveal glistening, silky skin from head to toe. Additionally, the brand has a new "Mama Glow" bundle of products specifically designed to enhance that "pregnancy glow" while being safe for you and your baby.

"Self-love is giving yourself the same safe keeping and loving treatment that you give to that beautiful baby you grew with your powerful body," says Rebecca Boston, CMO of True Botanicals and mother of three. "True Botanicals enables that kind of self-loving treatment with safe, luxurious skincare of the highest standards. We make natural biocompatible skincare that works."

For more information on True Botanicals visit www.truebotanicals.com and follow along for more news at @truebotanicals or follow the campaign at #selflovebodylove

ABOUT True Botanicals:

True Botanicals was started for one simple reason, we didn't like the trade-offs luxury skin care products were forcing us to make. Founder, Hillary Peterson, set out to find the latest scientific research, experts in aging and skincare, and pioneers in sustainability to push skincare boundaries. The result is a collection of pure, potent skincare that is formulated with natural biocompatible ingredients that the skin understands how to use, and stress-fighting antioxidants that rebuild the skin's barrier and immunity. All products carry the MADE SAFE® seal and are vegan, cruelty free and sustainably sourced. With True Botanicals, you get gorgeous skin with natural biocompatible skincare that works.

