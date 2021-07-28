Post COVID-19 Advertising Production Services Market Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Advertising Production Services suppliers listed in this report:

This Advertising Production Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Dentsu Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc.

Rabbit Content

MDC Partners Inc

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/advertising-production-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Security Software - Forecast and Analysis : The security software will grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right.

The security software will grow at a during 2021-2025. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Experiential Marketing Sourcing and Procurement Report : The experiential marketing services prices will increase by 4%-8% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

The experiential marketing services prices will and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Big Data Analytics- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on technological expertise, industry expertise, data security measures being implemented by suppliers, and financial stability.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Advertising Production Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Advertising Production Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge