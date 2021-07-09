Post COVID-19 Automotive Trailers Market to reach USD 4.04 Billion by 2024 | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Automotive Trailers Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.92% by 2024.

The Automotive Trailers Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.92% by 2024. Who are the top players in the market?

Schmitz Cargobull AG, Wabash National Corp., Miller Industries Inc., Wielton SA, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Great Dane LLC, Kögel Trailer GmbH, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Humbaur GmbH, and Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, are some of the major market participants.

Schmitz Cargobull AG, Wabash National Corp., Miller Industries Inc., Wielton SA, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Great Dane LLC, Kögel Trailer GmbH, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Humbaur GmbH, and Fliegl Fahrzeugbau GmbH, are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Contract-based pricing, Activity-based pricing, and Volume-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in Automotive Trailers Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

www.spendedge.com/report/automotive-trailers-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Marketing Include:

SEM Services - Forecast and Analysis : The report identifies Gannett Co. Inc., Alliance Data Systems Corp., and Dentsu Group Inc. among the top most important suppliers for SEM services procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market, which is set to grow at 9.57%.

The report identifies Gannett Co. Inc., Alliance Data Systems Corp., and Dentsu Group Inc. among the top most important suppliers for SEM services procurement. Suppliers have a in a market, which is set to Marketing Automation Software Category Sourcing and Procurement Report : The email marketing subsegment of the marketing automation software market is experiencing high demand among buyers who seek to leverage this service to draw and retain customers and offer them personal attention.

The email marketing subsegment of the marketing automation software market is experiencing high demand among buyers who seek to leverage this service to draw and retain customers and offer them personal attention. Automobile Fuel Injection System - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The automobile fuel injection system will grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Automotive Trailers that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Automotive Trailers TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge

Related Links

https://www.spendedge.com/?utm_source=PRnewswire&utm_medium=Pressrelease&utm_campaign=T6_Week27&utm_content=IRCMSTR21776

