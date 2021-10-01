Post COVID-19 Coffee Bean Market Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

The "Coffee Bean Market" report

The Coffee Bean market is poised to grow by USD 7 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.00% during the forecast period. 

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Some of the Top Coffee Bean suppliers listed in this report:

This Coffee Bean procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Nestlé SA
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.
  • The J. M. Smucker Co.
  • Olam International Ltd.

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Coffee Bean TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

