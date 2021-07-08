Post COVID-19 ERP Software Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equipment finance requirements.

The ERP software will grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2021-2025 also this market will register an incremental spend of about USD 23.04 billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.