Post Covid-19 Freight Forwarding Services Will Grow at a CAGR of 3.71% by 2024| SpendEdge
Jul 14, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Freight Forwarding Services market identifies Deutsche Post AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DSV Panalpina, Deutsche Bahn AG, XPO Logistics Inc., United Parcel Service, Expeditors International Of Washington Inc., SNCF Mobilités Group, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, and Sinotrans Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market. The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Freight Forwarding Services' sourcing strategy.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major market threats for Freight Forwarding Services Market?
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
- What is the expected price change in the market?
The Freight Forwarding Services Market's Prices will increase by 5%-11% by 2024.
- What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
Flat rate pricing, service-based pricing, and landed cost pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in Freight Forwarding Services Market.
- What will be incremental spending in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
During 2020-2024, the Freight Forwarding Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 40 Billion.
- What is the CAGR for the Freight Forwarding Services market?
The Freight Forwarding Services will grow at a CAGR of about 3.71% during 2020-2024.
Find more detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Freight Forwarding Services Market:
www.spendedge.com/report/freight-forwarding-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices?
- Favorability of the current Freight Forwarding Services's TCO (total cost of ownership)
- How is the price forecast expected to change?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Key trends and drivers in this market
