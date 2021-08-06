Post COVID-19 Procurement Report on Card Personalization Equipment Market| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on the Card Personalization Equipment market identifies Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Entrust Corp., Zebra Technologies Corp., Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, NBS Technologies Inc., Emperor Technology Co. Ltd., Mühlbauer GmbH & Co. KG, HID Global Corp., Evolis, and Matica Technologies AG among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Card Personalization Equipment sourcing strategy.