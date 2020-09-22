Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors Named to Financial Advisor Magazine's 2020 Annual RIA Ranking

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors, a Houston-based wealth management firm specializing in advanced risk-managed investing, retirement planning and comprehensive wealth management services, has earned a spot on Financial Advisor Magazine's top Registered Investment Advisers ranking. The list recognizes the top RIA firms in the country that have at least $100 million assets under management (AUM) as of Dec. 31, 2019.

"We're honored to be included on this prestigious list among many other notable RIA firms across the U.S.," said Robert Wyrick, managing member and CIO of Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors. "With the market's ongoing volatility, investors are searching for ways to protect their money from unexpected market downturns as much as they are trying to grow their assets. This award reaffirms that our investment approach that allows investors to participate in the upside of the equity markets while also protecting portfolios from the devastating losses through a hedging strategy is meeting the needs of today's investors."

Financial Advisor Magazine Methodology

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA ranking is an independent listing produced by FA Magazine. Firms must be registered investment advisers and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. Eligible firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business and have at least $100 million AUM as of Dec. 31, 2019. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to FA Magazine to be included in the listing.

To view Financial Advisor magazine's entire 2020 RIA Ranking, visit: Financial Advisor magazine 2020 Annual RIA Ranking.

About Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors

Robert M. Wyrick, Jr. is a managing member and the Chief Investment Officer of Post Oak Private Wealth, a Houston-based wealth management firm serving business owners and executives, oil, energy, medical and legal professionals, as well as high-net-worth families and individuals. With more than 30 years of experience, Wyrick is a fiduciary advisor who provides advanced risk-management investment strategies, sophisticated retirement distribution planning, as well and comprehensive wealth management services. Wyrick is passionate about helping clients with portfolio strategies that allow for market upside participation while hedging against the risk of severe market volatility. For more information, visit PostOakPrivateWealth.com.

Post Oak Private Wealth Advisors, LLC is not a law firm, or Certified Public Accountant. POPWA does not provide legal or tax services. POPWA does not provide Client with legal or accounting advice. Prior to making any tax or legal decisions, please consult with the appropriate legal or tax professionals for advice. POPWA is not engaged in rendering legal or accounting services. If legal or tax accounting advice is required, the services of a competent professional person should be sought.

POPWA is not affiliated nor endorsed by your company or employer. We are an independent investment and financial advisory group that specializes in distribution planning and risk managed investment solutions.

