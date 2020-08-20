Postal Service Gets Up Close and Personal With Innovation

Steve Monteith, the Postal Service's acting chief customer and marketing officer, served as the dedicating official. He was joined by Andrei Iancu, director, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; and Wendy Wintersteen, president, Iowa State University. The virtual stamp event can be viewed on the Postal Service's Facebook and Twitter pages.

"Our nation has always led the way in innovation across every field of endeavor," said Monteith. "These stamps celebrate American innovation and how it has touched lives around the world."

The five new stamps, in a pane of 20, showcase fields in which U.S. scientists and engineers have made significant contributions. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamps and chose details from an existing photograph for each. The stamp designs represent computing (circuit board), biomedicine (immune system cells), genome sequencing (DNA chromatogram), robotics (bionic ankle-foot prothesis) and solar technology (square solar cell). The word "innovation" overlays each image in chrome foil.

"This stamp series captures the innovative spirit that drives progress and prosperity," noted Wintersteen. "It comes at a time when innovation is more important than ever."

"The United States will always be a nation of thinkers, doers, inventors and entrepreneurs," Iancu said. "Thank you to the U.S. Postal Service for celebrating American innovation."

The Innovation stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Background

The innovation celebrated by these stamps is a testament to the nation's optimism and willingness to try new things and take risks. Collectively, these innovations have changed the world, putting better health within reach and revolutionizing the way we work, play, communicate and use energy.

The quest to conquer new frontiers is forged into the American spirit, and today frontiers have more to do with science and technology than geography. American scientists and engineers work with and build upon the work of their counterparts around the country and the world. Some of the innovations in which Americans have played a major role include the integrated circuit, vaccine research, magnetic resonance imaging and elastography, neural implants, genome sequencing, CRISPR, robotic prosthetic limbs and the photovoltaic cell.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shopstamps under "Collectors."

