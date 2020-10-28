PostcardMania Acquires Newly Developed Printing Technology to Keep Up with Demand and Summer Surge

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a jittery economy, PostcardMania's summer revenue outperformed 2019 by 14%, and July marked the highest-ever earnings month in the company's 22-year history. To that, PostcardMania has added 33 new jobs since May 1, bringing its staff count to an all-time high of 282. This is in stark contrast to a pandemic-induced crash earlier this year, when earnings dropped 41%.

The quick rebound gave PostcardMania Founder/CEO Joy Gendusa the confidence to move ahead with the acquisition of Konica Minolta's latest digital inkjet production press, the AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press, announced in June. The AccurioJet KM-1e is the newest enhanced generation of Konica Minolta's hallmark KM-1 B2+ inkjet press, which debuted in 2016 and is widely considered the leader in commercial digital printing technology.

With the acquisition, PostcardMania's commercial printing fleet expands from four presses to five, with two traditional offset presses, two KM-1 LED UV inkjet presses and now the AccurioJet KM-1e, all housed within PostcardMania's Clearwater, FL facilities.

When asked how this acquisition will affect PostcardMania's printing capabilities moving forward, Gendusa was positive yet determined to give credit where credit was due.

"Being in a position to acquire the latest and greatest in printing technology is a huge achievement on any normal day," said Gendusa. "But to be able to do it at a time like this — just months after a pandemic started wreaking havoc on businesses nationwide — is a testament to the amazing staff we have here. Watching them all push through extraordinary circumstances and continue to deliver day in and day out to make this possible truly exceeded my expectations."

She continued, "With the KM-1e, we'll be able to sustain this growth rate going forward. More importantly, that means we can now help more business owners grow their businesses and thrive in any economy."

PostcardMania currently serves 93,936 small business clients and prints roughly 4–5 million pieces per week, a trend that — much like PostcardMania's sales figures and staff count — has been on the rise year after year. Since 2014 (when PostcardMania's established its digital printing division), demand for digitally printed campaigns has increased 843% as of August 31, with two-thirds of the year left to go.

The acquisition of the AccurioJet KM-1e not only addresses PostcardMania's increased demand for digitally printed marketing pieces — it provides room to grow.

Earlier this year, PostcardMania announced its growing API, e-commerce and integrations division, offering trigger-based direct mail to marketers and business owners looking to add physical touchpoints (like postcards) to their customer journeys. Since then, PostcardMania has penned partnership agreements with several large SaaS companies, ranging from CRMs to MarTech platforms, setting the stage to provide their users with printing solutions.

PostcardMania's growth correlates with a rise in demand for printed goods and direct mail. Variable data (printing personalized information on each mail piece) has been on a continual climb and is projected to maintain a 13.8% growth momentum, while 83% of integration professionals and IT executives consider API integration critical.

