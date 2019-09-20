PostcardMania Rapidly Expands Software Development Team to Launch Highly Anticipated Direct Mail API for 238 CRMs

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PostcardMania, a $59 million Inc. 500 marketing firm, recently increased their in-house software development team to accommodate the growing demand for automated direct mail, now available via their proprietary API integration. This integration will be immediately available to 238 CRMs as well as other data companies.

This API integration will allow business owners to incorporate real, direct mail touches into their marketing media mix and automated pipeline with a simple, one-time setup via their chosen platform. For example, users of Salesforce will be able to send all new leads entering the system a physical postcard in the mail for as little as $0.55 without any quantity minimums or ongoing work or maintenance — after the initial (and free) integration and setup, the system and integration will operate automatically and continuously.

Created for SAAS companies, CRMs, franchises, data providers, and marketing technology platforms, PostcardMania's direct mail API integration offers an integrated print collateral solution without any upfront investment in print manufacturing or delivery.

Since the integration was revealed in June, inquiries from tech companies searching for a new, higher-quality direct mail integration have come in almost daily. Unlike PostcardMania, most direct mail integrations on the market today are exclusively technology platforms and not commercial printers or direct mail marketers. Without a means to deliver the print requests received from end users, existing integrations instead outsource printing to a nationwide network, resulting in lower quality control.

To handle the increased demand, PostcardMania's Platform Development Division brought on additional software developers, expanding their current team size by 50%. Together, they will spearhead ongoing and upcoming technology developments and integrations.

CEO Joy Gendusa comments on her technology division's expansion, saying, "It's been a long-time coming that we're offering on-demand print solutions for tech companies and marketing platforms. There's a wave of programmatic print companies popping online, but none of them offer the level of quality control we have, which comes from 21 years of printing 1.8 billion postcards in-house."

Clients that interface with PostcardMania's software also take advantage of discounted direct mail pricing, an on-site United States Postal Service rep and clearing facility to expedite delivery, and an end-user friendly dashboard that has been several years in the making.

Gendusa commented further, "We don't just slap postcard designs online, print them and call it a day. PostardMania has never been just a printer. We're a marketing company, so each and every web page, UI, and direct mail design that we create is based on 87,000 clients, and 239,396 campaigns, so that we provide online-accessible marketing products that produce results and ROI."

You can sign up to receive the latest news and updates regarding PostcardMania's upcoming API launch by visiting PostcardMania.com/API today.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email 223294@email4pr.com.

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes.com, Entrepreneur.com, Inc. Magazine and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated marketing campaigns that bring online and offline channels together seamlessly — all while continuing to educate clients with free marketing advice. Visit www.postcardmania.com for more information about direct mail.

SOURCE PostcardMania

Related Links

http://www.postcardmania.com

