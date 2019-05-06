Postmates And Pei Wei Launch On-Demand Delivery With Free Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates and Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, the leading fresh, Asian fast-casual restaurant, announced that they have partnered to bring Pei Wei's delicious Asian cuisine direct to the customer's doorstep. To celebrate, the companies are providing customers with free delivery. From the new, customizable Bento Boxes to its fresh, house-made Cauliflower Rice, every dish is made to order with quality ingredients, like house-chopped veggies and grass-fed flank steak. Now, you can have any of these delicious offerings delivered right to your door with no delivery fee.

"We are thrilled to add Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to our already long list of partners," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the most choices of any delivery platform, giving them the ability to have anything delivered on demand and adding Pei Wei to our offering takes us closer to that goal."

"We're excited to team up with Postmates to offer Pei Wei fans free delivery," said Douglas Kwong, Director of eCommerce & Digital Marketing at Pei Wei. "Delivery is very popular among our guests, so we are looking forward to elevating this convenience with Postmates."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 65 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating Pei Wei locations, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $7.99 per month, when paid annually.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,000 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is transforming the industry through its groundbreaking Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward™, which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what's in their food, the brand petitioned the FDA to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients. Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with takeout convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with fresh house made cauliflower rice, bento boxes, lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter. For more information, visit peiwei.com.

