Postmates And TGI Fridays Announce On-Demand Delivery Partnership

"Third-party delivery is one more way we're bringing the TGI Fridays experience to People of All Stripes," explained the brand's CEO, Ray Blanchette . "Now, everyone can enjoy the tastes that have always made Fridays famous, brought right to their doorsteps. We are pleased to be working with Postmates on this new offering. Their large national presence and reputation for reliable service made them an ideal partner for serving as many TGI Fridays fans as possible with on-demand delivery."

"TGI Fridays was formed to bring people together over the things that everyone can enjoy – like classic food favorites and innovative new culinary creations. We are proud to bring that experience directly to our customer's doorsteps so they can be People of All Stripes anywhere they are," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead at Postmates.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating TGI Fridays, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT TGI FRIDAYS

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

