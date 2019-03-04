Postmates And The Infatuation Launch Exclusive Partnership And Product Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in delivering anything you want on-demand, and leading restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation , have launched an exclusive collaboration providing Postmates customers with a unique and unrivaled user-experience to guide their restaurant delivery decisions. Through this partnership, Postmates customers will have access to badges, and ultimately reviews and ratings, of Infatuation-approved restaurants in the app. Visitors to The Infatuation will be able to order on Postmates directly from the site's restaurant reviews.

Starting today, all restaurants in the Postmates app with an Infatuation rating of 7.5 or above will be identified with an "Infatuation Approved" badge. Customers will soon be able to view the full rating upon tapping into the restaurant's details. Postmates will also work to incorporate full-length restaurant reviews from The Infatuation within its app in the form of Merchant Spotlights in the months to come. Postmates will also be involved in The Infatuation's signature event, EEEEEATSCON, in Los Angeles and New York this year, as well as a number of other event collaborations.

"Postmates is a perfect fit for The Infatuation because both companies believe in the importance of helping people make the best and easiest restaurant decisions," said Andrew Steinthal, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at The Infatuation. "This two-way collaboration brings a ton of value to our respective audiences and helps extend The Infatuation editorial presence through the vast exposure within the Postmates app."

"The Infatuation creates trusted reviews for many of the restaurants that we serve in the US and we wanted to bring that data and content to our customers," said Eric Edge, SVP of Brand and Communications at Postmates. "We also wanted to enable anyone to access their favorite restaurants on-demand from Postmates through the restaurant reviews that live on The Infatuation. This partnership creates real value for the customers on both of our platforms."

To celebrate this week, Postmates is offering free delivery with promo code INFATUATION. If you're in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, or Washington DC, open the app and find the Infatuation Approved collection to place your order.

Go ahead, you have our stamp of approval.

ABOUT THE INFATUATION

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than two dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with the leading on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the on-demand delivery movement in the U.S. by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in nearly 3,000 cities across the US and Mexico, and provides access to over 300,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 800 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

