Postmates And Zaxby's Partner To Bring Your Favorite Fingerz & Wings To Your Door

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates and Zaxby's are teaming up to deliver fresh, prepared-to-order Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads and wings from participating Zaxby's locations to hungry customers nationwide. To celebrate this exciting partnership, Postmates and Zaxby's are offering customers free delivery from December 21 to December 23 and December 26 to December 29.

"Partnering with Postmates gives our guests one more way to safely and conveniently enjoy an indescribably good meal from Zaxby's," said Michael Lyons, Vice President of Information Systems for Zaxby's.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zaxby's to the Postmates platform," said Christine Norton, Director, Merchant Business Development, Postmates. "Postmates services over 4,200 cities across the country and while we are in the busy holiday season, it's the best time to Postmate it."

Postmates is the leader in offering the largest selection in on-demand delivery from more than 600,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 4,200 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 80 of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

To order Zaxby's delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited , for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup. The market leader in Los Angeles, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

ABOUT ZAXBY'S

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

