PostNet helps small businesses improve brand recognition through design

"Great design speaks to more than just what a brand offers," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "The logo and other design elements tell a story about the company. Applying branding consistently helps create a memorable experience and builds customer loyalty."

By pairing graphic design services with a wide range of print capabilities, PostNet can help customers build and enhance brand recognition. PostNet centers create unique marketing materials and business essentials for their customers that deliver key messages while also leaving a lasting impact.

Whether a business has an established brand or is in need of a refresh, PostNet designers can help. Logos, color palettes, fonts, and imagery are key to brand recognition, and the graphic designers at PostNet can help companies create these elements or update existing branding.

"Polished design that's applied consistently builds credibility and sends a message that the business is committed to quality — making people more likely to recommend it to their friends and family," Farris said. "It doesn't matter if you're just starting out or already established — our solutions will help you connect with your target audience and grow your business through repeat customers and referrals."

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the global family of MBE Worldwide. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,500 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com .

