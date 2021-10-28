PostNet offers personalized business gifts for the holiday season

"The holiday season is one of the best times to show those who work closely with you how much you appreciate them, and premium personalized gifts are a win-win for both your company and the recipient," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "Giving your client a piece of branded apparel or a tech item will help them feel appreciated while also providing free advertisement for your business. This helps build brand recognition and helps keep a loyal client happy."

PostNet centers can help businesses design and produce anything from silicone phone wallets to tumblers. Popular personalized gift items for this year include stemless wine glasses, stainless steel tumblers, Moscow Mule or whiskey gift sets, cooler bags, and pom beanies — all of which can be personalized with company branding.

"Providing custom gifts shows that you care about the recipient because you are spending the time to make it unique," Farris said. "From premium, brand-name gifts to simple, everyday items, branded holiday gifts increase your brand's visibility while providing your clientele or employees with a product they will genuinely love."

For gifts to reach their destination in time for the holidays, place your order early with your local PostNet center.

To find your nearest PostNet center, visit www.postnet.com. Learn more about PostNet's personal gift services at https://www.postnet.com/blog/holiday-gifts-for-small-businesses/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the global family of MBE Worldwide. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,500 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

SOURCE PostNet

Related Links

https://www.postnet.com/

