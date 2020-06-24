Postponed Wedding? Domino's® Has a Rain Check Registry for That

Domino's Rain Check Registry is filled with everything the pizza-loving couple will need to get through long days of creating change-the-date cards, negotiating with florists and rescheduling honeymoon plans. Gift card packages include "Virtual Bachelorette Party" and "Vendor Call-A-Thon" among other postponed wedding registry options.

"We created Domino's Wedding Registry because pizza-loving couples have shared over the years how Domino's pizza was a part of their big day," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's vice president of advertising. "With so many weddings being postponed or scaled back in 2020, we knew those couples might need some extra love from those around them, because everything is better with pizza."

Couples who choose to create a Rain Check Registry can select from packages including "Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later" or even "Bridal Shower, but Make it Virtual," depending on what twists and turns their wedding plans have taken. After the couple creates their registry, they can share their wish list with family and friends on social media or with a unique URL. All gifts will be delivered to the lucky recipients as Domino's eGift cards.

Even if a couple isn't registered, supportive family and friends can still send eGift cards from any Rain Check or Wedding Registry packages at dominosweddingregistry.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

