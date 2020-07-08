Potandon Produce Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potandon Produce has become aware of a data security incident that may have resulted in the inadvertent exposure of some of our employees' personal information. Although at this time there is no evidence that personal information was actually accessed or viewed, or any indication of anyone's information being misused, Potandon Produce has taken steps to notify anyone who may have been affected by this incident, including sending letters to anyone whose information may have been exposed.

On June 8, 2020, we identified certain individuals whose information was contained in a server that may have been accessed by an unknown, unauthorized third party. After identifying potentially suspicious activity, our IT staff immediately began an investigation and engaged computer forensic experts to determine if any information was impacted. After examining the environment, the investigation determined that information, possibly including individuals' driver's license number, may have been contained in an impacted e-mail account.

While there is no indication that an unauthorized party accessed or viewed personal information or evidence of information being misused, Potandon Produce remains committed to protecting our information and has taken steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including reviewing and revising its information security policies and procedures. Letters sent to potentially impacted individuals include additional information about what occurred and a toll-free number where customers can learn more about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday between 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time at (800) 939-4170.

The privacy and security of our customer information is a top priority for Potandon Produce, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Potandon Produce, LLC