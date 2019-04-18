Potassium Fertilizers to See Increased Use in Africa/Mideast Region According to The Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for potassium fertilizers is forecast to increase 2.2% per year to 40 million metric tons (nutrient basis) in 2022. Demand for potassium fertilizers will be supported by their inclusion in sophisticated proprietary fertilizer blends, an improved supply around the world, and better farmer education on their benefits. In addition, favorable growth in the amount of land dedicated to corn cultivation will boost potassium demand, as corn has high potassium requirements. These and other trends are presented in Global Fertilizers, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Through 2022, the Africa/Mideast region will feature one of the fastest growth rates for potassium fertilizer. Historically, the use of potassium fertilizers has been relatively low in Africa due to natural resource restrictions. However, improved distribution networks and the increasingly global nature of the fertilizer industry will offer new opportunities for farmers in rural, under-served areas to purchase potassium fertilizers.

Global demand for fertilizers is expected to rise 1.4% per year to 212.1 million metric tons (nutrient basis) in 2022. Gains will result from efforts to increase crop yields as growth in the amount of cropland in use slows. The expanding use of specialized fertilizer blends that contain multiple nutrients and additives for specific crops in particular climates will also promote rising demand in otherwise mature markets.

