Potential Benefits of an Innovative New Device in Septic Shock

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 410 Medical, Inc., a medical device company focused on the development of innovative technologies for the treatment of critically ill patients, today announced a recent publication in Open Access Emergency Medicine. The study, published on October 26, 2018 used an analytic model to evaluate the potential impact of LifeFlow, a new device for rapid, controlled delivery of fluids, in patients with severe sepsis and septic shock. The results of the study demonstrated decreased mortality, less need for vasopressors or mechanical ventilation, and a hospital cost savings of approximately $1.5MM per year over 500 patients.

At $24 billion in annual health care expense and over 270,000 deaths per year, sepsis is one of the most costly conditions treated in US hospitals. Early treatment with fluids and antibiotics is essential, particularly in patients with septic shock. These are the patients for whom early reversal of hypotension with a controlled fluid bolus can have the biggest impact on mortality, length of hospital stay, and cost. "Unfortunately, the current tools available to give a rapid fluid bolus aren't very effective and often don't allow us to correct hypotension quickly," said Mark Piehl, MD, MPH pediatric intensivist at WakeMed Hospital and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of 410 Medical.

Analytical decision models have been used frequently to evaluate the potential impact of a new method or product. In health care, payors and providers often use analytical models to assess the cost-benefit of a product. "There is some great work that has been done by Leisman and others looking at the impact of early fluid resuscitation on sepsis health outcomes and costs," said Elizabeth Brooks, Executive Vice President, TTi Health Research and Economics. "We wanted to assess the impact a new, rapid fluid resuscitation tool could have on these same measures. Even modeling the most conservative assumptions, the new method was more cost-efficient, demonstrating a robust advantage for the new method."

About 410 Medical, Inc.

410 Medical is dedicated to developing innovative products that help emergency clinicians provide better care for critically ill patients. 410 Medical's first product, LifeFlow, is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of fluid resuscitation, improving care for patients with life-threatening conditions such as shock and sepsis. LifeFlow received FDA clearance for human use in 2016. For more information, visit www.410medical.com.

