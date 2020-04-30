Potential Church Announces Food Collection Drive and Distribution for Its 3 Florida Campuses

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis, Potential Church is seeking to help those in need in the local community through a food collection drive and distribution. The food drive & distribution will be held at 3 Potential Church Florida campuses--Cooper City, Hallandale Beach, and Pensacola. Pensacola campus hosted a food distribution on April 25 and was able to help and feed over 600 people. It is their ultimate goal to feed and provide aid to over 2,000 people across the state of Florida.

Potential Church

Potential Church is partnering with citizens in the local community to collect a variety of items such as baby needs, dry goods, canned foods, beverages, and perishable items to bring aid to those in need during this unexpected time of hardship. Drop-off for these items will be held Monday through Friday, please check potentialchurch.com or call 954.434.1500 for more information on times and locations for drop-off.

With over 30 years of history based in South Florida, Potential Church is known for providing year-round support and events for the community, and through this health crisis, it is no different. The church's mission is to partner with people to reach their God Potential and according to their website, they welcome people from all walks of life–regardless of age, race or church history. "Our ultimate desire is to serve the communities we are in and show the love of God, and what better way than to show up during times of need and work together with the local community to provide supplies and support to those who need it most!" - Troy Gramling (lead pastor of Potential Church).

Danny Fernandez, Potential Church

PotentialChurch.com

(305) 986-8362

[email protected]

COOPER CITY -

WHAT: Community Food Distribution

WHEN: May 2 & May 9, 10am-1pm (first come, first serve)

WHO: Anyone

WHERE: 12401 Stirling Rd. Cooper City FL 33330

HALLANDALE BEACH -

WHAT: Community Food Distribution

WHEN: May 9, 10am-1pm

WHO: Anyone

WHERE: 214 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd. Hallandale Beach FL, 33009

